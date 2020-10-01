I read the Sept. 4 article (“Livestock ship carrying crew of 42 sinks amid storm off Japan’s coast,” In Brief) about the 5,800 cows that died at sea in a freight boat accident, after living in horrible conditions at sea. We need to evolve in our perception of other life forms, as we are now experiencing a mass extinction of all beings that will include our own species if not addressed immediately. Jane Goodall was ridiculed by academic scientists when she published her observations of chimpanzee emotional and intelligent behavior. Now science agrees with her methods and findings.
The flood of new studies, which supports emotional and mental intelligence like our own in most other living beings, is overwhelming and growing. But if you you don’t have the time or inclination to read these amazing studies, I urge you to sit for two hours with your family and watch a documentary about just one of these lovely beings, My Octopus Teacher, on Netflix, which undeniably demonstrates what science is now discovering, and possibly, what Indigenous people already know.
Judy Folden
Santa Fe
Election concerns
Due to the coronavirus, my husband and I applied to vote by absentee ballot. Today, my husband received a letter saying his ballot for the 2020 general election was rejected due to a duplicate request. We both applied only once. So what is the duplication about? I checked on nmvote.org and it said his absentee ballot was accepted. I checked online. Apparently, 442 other people were sent this letter of rejection here in Santa Fe County. Our county clerk, Geraldine Salazar, should clarify any uncertainty.
This general election is the most dire and important election of our time. We want to know if he will receive his ballot in the mail, and when we call the clerk’s office, no one answers the phone. I hope the governor is aware of this. Perhaps she, the secretary of state and clerks can have a news conference on election matters to ease all of our minds.
Belinda Sandoval
Santa Fe
Back in the day
The GOP has become the anti-woman party, especially with regard to abortion. Interestingly, during the 18th and early 19th centuries, abortion of early pregnancy was legal under common law. Abortions were illegal only after “quickening,” the point at which a pregnant woman could feel the movements of the fetus (approximately the fourth month of pregnancy).
Greg Lennes
Las Cruces
What we need
A guide to voters when weighing qualities to look for in a president:
u Grandiose sense of self-importance.
u Lives in a fantasy world that supports his or her delusions of grandeur.
u Needs constant praise and admiration.
u Sense of entitlement.
u Exploits others without guilt or shame.
u Frequently demeans, intimidates, bullies or belittles others.
Edward M. Jones
Santa Fe
Protecting prisoners
The virus outbreak in the Cibola County Correctional Center is a shame and a stain on New Mexico’s ability to take care of people in its institutions. Incarcerated people are human.
They deserve good health care, a safe environment, an opportunity for rehabilitation, and a prison administration that recognizes and follows through on its responsibility to care for the people in its prisons.
According to an article from Searchlight New Mexico (“Prison’s virus outbreak brings fear to rural area,” Sept. 14), CoreCivic reported more than $1.9 billion in revenue in 2019, about half of it from federal contracts.
And yet the company officials cannot or will not use their considerable wealth to take care of the people incarcerated in their prisons.
CoreCivic has also collected $150 million from Cibola County, one of the poorest counties in New Mexico. What is CoreCivic doing with all this money? Why hasn’t the company taken action to prevent and protect the incarcerated people from the virus? Why are so many people denied testing and treatment?
As of Sept. 8, there were 324 cases of the virus, which accounted for more than 80 percent of Cibola County’s cases. CoreCivic is not only putting incarcerated people at risk, but also those who work at the prison and their families.
This facility needs new management and immediate oversight to protect the health and well-being of those incarcerated.
The appropriate governing body of New Mexico needs to hold CoreCivic officials accountable for the way they are treating those incarcerated as well as their use of the money provided by Cibola County and the federal government.
Just because people are in prison does not mean we do not have to care for and about them.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
Regarding Judy Folden's letter. Sadly, the only thing most humans grieve as far as those thousands of cows that went down with the ship is that they didn't end up as Whoppers.
