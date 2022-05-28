What’s the number? It isn’t 10. That was the number a week ago at Tops supermarket in Buffalo. It isn’t 17. That was the number at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. And it’s unlikely to be 21. That’s the number of schoolchildren and their teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
What’s the number? It isn’t 23. That was the number at the Walmart in El Paso. It isn’t 27. That was the number at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. It isn’t 49. That was the number at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. It isn’t even 60. That was the number at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nev.
Perhaps the number has to reach 100 or maybe 1,000 before gun violence becomes more than a transient newspaper headline, before spineless Republican politicians do more than dish out banal “thoughts and prayers” to families of the slain, before hate-spewing groups of repugnant losers are shown the door, and before more of our families, our friends or our neighbors are slaughtered.
What’s the number?
Terry Riley
Santa Fe
Vote ’em out
How many children must die — 500, 1,000, 10,000 — before we act? Many members of Congress are blocking any action on banning military-style assault weapons. We must vote these politicians out. The writers of the Second Amendment were not thinking of 20 million military assault weapons. We make it criminally easy for crazed, angry men to get them. It is impossible to mentally screen everyone for violent tendencies and scan the internet for every threatening manifesto. I see the eyes of children, teens, worshipers and shoppers fearing the crazed man with an assault weapon. In America, it is no longer safe to go to schools, churches, mosques, synagogues, theaters, concerts or stores. Shame on the politicians and lobbyists, and shame on us who let this continue. We must vote these politicians out. You and your children’s lives may depend on it.
Chris Kemper
Lamy
Getting vets to N.M.
Everyone keeps talking about the shortage of veterinarians in New Mexico. My husband is a well-loved and successful veterinarian working in California since 2009. He grew up in California and, after graduating from Yale, decided to be a vet. He went to a foreign school that was not approved by the American Veterinary Medical Association until after he graduated. Because of that, he chose to take the Program for the Assessment of Veterinary Education Equivalence, one of the two options required for foreign graduate students. It is accepted in nearly every state. He has also passed the national exam and holds a California license.
Years have gone by, and his parents chose to retire in Santa Fe. Now more years have gone by, and we would like to live near our children’s grandparents. New Mexico is one of the few states that doesn’t accept PAVE, unlike 45 other states. So we started him on the Educational Commission for Foreign Veterinary Graduates path. He’s on the last hurdle — a three-day skills test out of state. The five test dates available the rest of the year — it’s only May — have been filled. There’s no waitlist. When I emailed to ask about the next testing dates, it’s first come, first served, and there’s candidates waiting since 2020 to take this portion of the test. Why do animals and the community have to suffer because the veterinary board of New Mexico will only allow a fading archaic path forward?
Andrea Snable
dual-licensed RVT, California and New Mexico
Turlock, Calif.
Victories?
The Republican plan to turn the United States into an armed madhouse where no one is safe from gun violence is working exactly as predicted. Similarly, the GOP’s plan to deny the reality of climate collapse is also turning out as predicted. While we in the American West experience record-setting droughts and fires, the East lives with record-setting hurricane seasons and intense flooding. With victories like these, Republicans should really be proud of themselves.
Dennis Marker
Santa Fe
Too low-tech?
Sounds as if officials at the U.S. Forest Service should have asked the locals’ opinions before starting the Hermit Peak prescribed burn. Or is that too low-tech for the Forest Service’s fancy computer models?
Ann Young
Santa Fe
Better management
Daniel J. Chacón’s excellent front-page story (“Falling through the cracks,” May 22) broke my heart. Wildfire is in New Mexico, and has been here and will be here. The state as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency need logistics already in place to house, feed and help those required to evacuate their homes. Poor management of a completely predictable disaster makes us look like a developing country.
Nina Butts
Santa Fe