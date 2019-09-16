Noises are more likely to damage your hearing if they are 85 decibels and last a few hours, or 100 decibels and last at least 14 minutes. A motorcycle engine running is about 95 decibels; a very loud radio and loud entertainment venues, like concerts, are about 105-110 decibels, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Steve Terrell, in his Roundhouse Roundup (“Hey Taos, we need more music, not less,” Sept. 8), criticized the Friends of Kit Carson Park in Taos who protested the loudness of the three-day Meow Wolf Taos Vortex festival. Decibel levels for the Taos Vortex concert were not to exceed 100 at their peak, according to the Taos News (“Town proposes changes for Kit Carson concerts,” Sept. 2). That means it is likely, if the decibel level was 100 or more, that everyone inside the park suffered some sort of hearing loss if they were there for more than 14 minutes.
This issue has nothing to do with a particular style of music nor is it of no concern to young folks. This is a public health issue. I hope the city invests in cases of free earplugs for the attendees in 2020. As for Terrell’s “Hey Taos, we need more music, not less,” I can only say that I hope he does not lose his hearing in happy, oblivious attendance at such events.
Pam Parfitt
retired hard-of-hearing musician
Santa Fe
Cheating is wrong
The Santa Fe New Mexican published the New York Times article (“Essays for hire,” Sept. 9). Cheating to get into college — and while in college — is not only unethical and illegal, it is a practice that carries over into corporate and political life at every turn in the road.
Examples abound in daily news reports of the latest scandals and corrupt practices, whether it’s Purdue Pharma with opioids, Jeffrey Epstein and friends trafficking sex, or political officials using their offices for personal and financial gain.
Our kids are getting the message that cheating is OK and that the mistake is getting caught. Work that is presented as one’s own and is really counterfeit is the same as phony $50 bills. Colleges are stepping up ways to combat this kind of subterfuge, and we should be doing the same in other arenas at the local, state and national levels.
Gary Gruber, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Giving thanks
I am writing this letter to show my gratitude to the Santa Fe Police Department for responding to a recent death in the family. Officers were professional and compassionate in this tragic situation. During these days when police officers are often being criticized, I give them two thumbs up for their service and dedication.
Gerald M. Montoya
Santa Fe
Keep Santa Fe beautiful
Being born and raised in New Mexico, I have experienced the fiestas of our surrounding communities. Over time, they have evolved into what they are today. We celebrate our culture with pride. One thing that was most noticeable before and after the Historical/Hysterical parade of Fiesta de Santa Fe was the trash left behind on the side of the roads from the observers. The route has been the same for years. How about the city of Santa Fe supply trash receptacles along the route? Or better yet, we can pick up after ourselves. It’s not the city’s entire responsibility to pick up after us. Keep Santa Fe beautiful!
Jo Villanueva
San Juan, N.M.
Pure and simple
Donald Trump preaches hate and division. He is a pathological liar. He turns away refugees and hurricane survivors at our borders. Jesus Christ taught us to love our neighbors; to help those in need and provide refuge to those who are in need of it. Therefore, if you are a Trump supporter, please do not call yourself a Christian. Conversely, if you are a Christian, how can you be a Trump supporter?
Pablo Vigil
Las Vegas, N.M.