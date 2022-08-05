I'm wondering if the Santa Fe Police Department has a policy regarding maximum speeds based on road type when answering calls? I am asking because police cars with lights and sirens routinely travel West Alameda between Guadalupe and Candelario streets at very high speeds at all hours of the day and night. I understand the need to respond quickly but also recognize there is reduced visibility where the road curves. There also are multiple crosswalks that see a lot of use, including from the seniors' apartment complex, the Salvation Army and by folks walking and cycling along the river trail. This feels like a preventable tragedy waiting to happen.

Carolyn Spidle

Santa Fe

