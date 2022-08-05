I'm wondering if the Santa Fe Police Department has a policy regarding maximum speeds based on road type when answering calls? I am asking because police cars with lights and sirens routinely travel West Alameda between Guadalupe and Candelario streets at very high speeds at all hours of the day and night. I understand the need to respond quickly but also recognize there is reduced visibility where the road curves. There also are multiple crosswalks that see a lot of use, including from the seniors' apartment complex, the Salvation Army and by folks walking and cycling along the river trail. This feels like a preventable tragedy waiting to happen.
Carolyn Spidle
Santa Fe
Experience or OJT?
Can I vote for ex-TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti, who has no experience in government, for the position of governor of New Mexico? When my husband was in the army he called this OJT, or on the job training. Can New Mexico afford to have a governor who needs OJT? I'll have to consider this.
Ann Maryol
Santa Fe
Hardly special
Responding to ("GOP candidate falls behind in congressional race fundraising," Aug 2) — I have to love how Republicans consider caring about the environment we live in as a special interests. Everyone should be interested. We are in an extended drought, have had record-breaking fires and now floods and the Rio Grande is drying up. All of this is due to climate change.
As for the quote — "New Mexicans that want lower prices will vote for Martinez Johnson" — there's a wise old saying: You can pay now or pay later. Lowering prices short-term by destroying the planet is not the answer. When are people going to learn that no matter how much money they have, it won't save them when there is no water to drink and no clean air to breathe?