What about a roundabout to address our traffic ills?
Now that the Federal Infrastructure Act has been passed, how about creating a small roundabout at the awkward and unattractive intersection of Camino Cabra and Upper Canyon Road, as well as at other traffic crossings in our city?
Small roundabouts don’t require stop signs or red lights and don’t require cars to brake or idle, so they don’t burn as much fuel. The city engineer in Carmel, Ind., the roundabout capitol of America, estimates that each small roundabout saves about 20,000 gallons of fuel annually as well as reducing tailpipe emissions (Indiana and Wisconsin lead the nation in roundabouts). Not to be confused with large merging traffic circles, the Institute of Transportation Engineers declare approvingly that small roundabouts are a most sustainable and resilient type of intersection. They lower speed limits may be objects of beauty and can be quite friendly to pedestrians and cyclists. I hope our city planners, our mayor and councilors can apply the new infrastructure funding authority they have now received from the federal government to this constructive end.
David Padwa
Santa Fe
A trial's absurdity — and a warning
The absurdity of Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial was evident days before the trial officially started as Judge Bruce Schroeder befriended him like a long-lost grandson. He made a show of allowing Rittenhouse to draw his already-weighted jury of 11 whites and one person of color as though it were a friendly, family board game. Was Rittenhouse's absurd excuse of self-defense an indication that he came to the protest expecting/possibly relishing a reason to shoot into the crowd? This judge was not impartial. The Rosenbaum and Huber families of the murder victims, and the public deserve a retrial in another town with an impartial judge. The Justice Department has its work cut out regarding this trial. Unless all leaders of both parties don’t call this episode to task now, our country is looking down a road toward a bleak, oligarchical future where there won’t be justice for anyone.
Melanie A. Dugan
Santa Fe
Rise in natural gas prices defies good sense
The gas company recently notified us of the higher natural gas prices. The weighted average price in the November 2020 bill was $0.279 therms (unit of heat). My November 2021 bill has a weighted price of $0.77 — a more than 150 percent increase in costs in just one year! Over the last 12 months, gas prices increased almost every month. Prices only increased by 2 cents (about 8 percent) for the year ending November, 2020. I wish the company would notify us every month when prices change and the reasons why they change (like demand, shortage, no markups).
R. Tyner
Santa Fe
Faith isn't a reason to cause hurt
Ah, "faith," that all-encompassing label to excuse virtually anything, regardless of how antisocial ("A battle of faith and medicine colliding," Nov. 21). Well, I've "prayed on it" at great length to God (does it matter which one?), and He told me the following: my faith relieves me of the responsibility to pay my taxes (because some monies go to policies with which I disagree); follow traffic rules (including, of course, wearing a seat belt); help the less fortunate, vote, buy vehicle liability insurance, not pollute the water supply (because all of that would imply a lack of faith in him); get a license for virtually anything that now requires one, etc, etc., ad nauseam.
However, I do demand immediate access to the best health care when I fall ill regardless of the fact that my own infantile behavior brought it on. God told me it doesn't matter that I might well be taking up a medical team's limited time and a crucial hospital bed because of it, not to mention putting everyone else in my community and that very hospital at risk of disease and death. My God told me it's OK, because I have faith, and he will sort it all out when I arrive at the Pearly Gates.
Or, even more simply, perhaps we should go back to drilling holes in a sick person's head to expel the evil spirits.
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
