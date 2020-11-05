Monday’s article (“Falling through the cracks,” Nov. 2) speaks to the difficulty in finding housing and paying rent in Santa Fe. Although the lack of housing will take time to address, people should know about CONNECT, which helps individuals and families who need resources, including housing assistance. CONNECT is a network of navigators at community organizations devoted to assisting people with housing, utilities, transportation, food, and other needs.
Santa Fe County funds CONNECT, as does the city. All the community organizations cited in the article have funding available to assist. People affected by COVID-19 are now in more need than ever, and we’ve received CARES Act funding from the state for CONNECT, which must be used by Dec. 30.
Please visit the county website, santafecountynm.gov/connect, or call Jennifer Romero at (505) 995-9525. You can also visit the city’s website, santafenm.gov/connect. Keeping people from falling through the cracks is what CONNECT is all about.
Patricia Boies
Health Services Division director
Santa Fe County Community
Services Department
Honor service members
Statements and discussions so far have mentioned very little why the obelisk memorial was originally installed — to commemorate the Army soldiers killed in the Civil War. The plaque added later about those killed fighting Indians should be replaced, acknowledging all armed forces members killed in all wars whether they where white, Indian, Black, Hispanic, etc.
The mayor, in his request for members for the bulky cultural board, didn’t include veterans’ organizations on his list.
We must not forget armed forces comrades who died in service to our country. Let the memorial base stay in place and add something appropriate.
Phillip R. Sanchez
member, Veterans of Foreign Wars
Santa Fe
Expand pet services
Marc Beyer’s letter (“Emergency pet services needed,” Nov. 1) mistakenly identified Santa Fe Animal Hospital as the closed animal hospital, at 2001 Vivigen Way, he tried to visit for emergency services for his pet. In fact, the hospital he went to was the Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, which indeed has been closed since March.
Santa Fe Animal Hospital, 521 S.
St. Francis Drive, is open, and we are serving our current clients. More importantly, though, Beyer brings up the issue of lack of emergency veterinary care in Santa Fe. The center on Vivigen Way operated for many years under private ownership. It was, however, purchased by a large corporation that owns many other veterinary hospitals all over the country.
When COVID-19 arrived in March, the owners closed the emergency clinic, thus ending what was a very crucial service for the people and pets of Santa Fe and the surrounding area. To my knowledge no other veterinary hospitals have closed in Santa Fe because of COVID-19.
Santa Fe Animal Hospital is privately owned, not owned or managed by a large corporation. We are very pleased to serve our clients and their pets through these difficult times.
Brent Parker, D.V.M.
Santa Fe Animal Hospital
One of the helpers
From the Our View (“Don’t trash New Mexico — or is it too late”) on Nov. 2 — “Picking up trash in public spaces, along streets, in parks, arroyos — all over town and country ... a beautiful gesture.”
That’s George Palmer. He had volunteered at Pete’s Place in the kitchen with his Wednesday crew for years — until COVID-19 hit and volunteers were shut down. But for citizen George, in his 70s, his volunteering spirit couldn’t be kept down for long. George, along with his equally exuberant and dedicated wife, Jean, began perusing the streets of Santa Fe in George’s slightly beat-up 2004 Toyota pickup.
Several days a week, the couple collect abandoned shopping carts. They scavenge public spaces, along streets, in parks, down arroyos and deliver them all to their rightful owners, sometimes several a day. None get away. They’ve roped carts out of arroyos, dug them out of mud and out of trash heaps.
Thanks, George and Jean, but keep Wednesdays open.
Bill Elkjer
Santa Fe
Finally, losing
Donald Trump has said that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. So far, he’s been correct in saying that. But now he’s trying to kill the American election by instituting lawsuits where he is losing. Let’s not let him get away with it.
Joe Biden is winning. Trump is losing. That makes him a loser.
Stanley Bermann
Santa Fe
Choosing love
I invite you to join me in recognizing that there is a wide range of emotions within each of us that we can select from at any given time, and we have the ability to choose a peaceful road, no matter outer appearances.
Regardless of political beliefs, someone will win, someone will lose and each of us will be required, by the very nature of life, to have a response. I am choosing to visualize peace, acceptance, unity and, community, and will even adhere to the cockamamie notion that love will always guide us and lead us to the right path.
Yes, there is much that needs to improve, negativity abounds and there is the very real possibility of unrest. Yet I prefer to declare that violence is not a given, each of us is able to decide how we will respond. I have found, through innumerable difficult circumstances, that when I manage to embrace the notion of harmony and working together, I find the outcome can be surprisingly beautiful, in spite of what my fear wants to convince me to react to. Best wishes to us all.
May the end of the virus come soon, may our hearts remember the love available and may we reach out to our neighbors in care. I have seen it work and know that by joining forces it can work again.
Reverie Escobedo
Santa Fe
Part of the solution
One year ago, some 11,258 global scientists published a letter on the climate. “Scientists have a moral obligation to clearly warn humanity of any catastrophic threat. ... We declare, with more than 11,000 scientist signatories from around the world, clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency.”
This ends the debate about the science. It is certain and identifies a “catastrophic threat.” COVID-19 and the election have reacquainted us with collective trauma. Let’s skip the whining, denying and finger-pointing and get right to: What is my part in the solution? Then do it. Hint: Lower your CO² footprint — a lot.
John Andrews
Santa Fe
An animal distraction
Here’s something we can all agree on: Pets are great. This National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, let’s take a moment to support those who care for cats, dogs and other animals as they await for a forever home.
Local shelters do great work providing care to animals, often on a shoestring budget. And they generally don’t get much money — if any — from national groups with those well-known tear-jerking ads. There are around 14,000 shelters and rescue groups in the U.S. that take in over 6 million pets each year, and they need your support to do this important work.
Adopting a new furry friend is always the most helpful choice. But if adoption isn’t an option for you, consider volunteering or donating funds. The shelters — and animals — will appreciate it.
Will Coggin
Washington, D.C.
Health advice
Stay safe, wear your mask and vaccinate.
Paul Kalenian
Santa Fe
