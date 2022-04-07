We all know that Santa Fe is in the midst of a housing crisis with median house prices above $600,000 and affordable apartments under $1,200 to $1,500 hard to come by. Yet I keep reading about new developments being planned, including a new one on Airport Road by the gentleman who refurbished the Drury Plaza ("Apartments planned on Airport Road across from Santa Fe Country Club," March 31). Rents for those units will be “market rate” with no mention of a set-aside for affordable units.
How, I wonder, will we solve the problems affordability if there’s no effort to mandate a percentage of affordable units? We need a focused plan by the city to get its act together to solve this crisis. And not by selling off our parks, like the South Meadows Open Space proposal. “Market rates” will continue to increase as will the suffering of the under-housed.
Ulrike Porat
Santa Fe
Speak out, GOP
Every time the leader of the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump, sends an open request to Russian President Vladimir Putin for political assistance, I watch for some Republican to suggest this is not proper behavior. Every time, all I hear is silence. When did it become acceptable within the Republican Party for its leader, to request political assistant from arguable the most dangerous enemy this country has? Would one of you please inform the rest of us why this has become totally acceptable behavior within the Republican Party? I am sure The New Mexican will be happy to print your response and the rest of us are truly interested in knowing how the party of Lincoln ended up like this.
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
Act now
As if this brutal, criminal war against Ukraine weren't enough, we are now seeing massive evidence of atrocities committed by Russian troops. And the world is trying to decide what sanctions to impose next? Decide? Every single sanction, no matter how difficult the adverse affects on the imposing countries, should be enacted immediately. I fully respect President Joe Biden's handling of the situation thus far. But this is no time for hesitancy. We are already at war with Russia; just not yet involved in the physical fight. We must understand that paying higher prices for gas and other commodities is the price we pay for this conflict; a small contribution compared to Ukraine's.
And where is the United Nations, that mostly feckless organization taking up space on New York's East Side? They should be considering expelling Russia from membership, if not from the entire body than at least from its permanent position on the Security Council. If we won't fight alongside the Ukrainians, then let's give or sell them everything they need. And I mean everything!
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
Hold them accountable
The opinion page in the Sunday New Mexican is one of the best of any local or national newspaper. Though local, a recent section started with accountability for polluting air, rivers, insufficient electricity supply, plastic pollution, religious hypocrisy, etc. All were clearly exposed and responsibly addressed by excellent writers.
Yet there are so many other issues lacking the same erudite plea for accountability, e.g., gun violence and safety, income and health care exploitation and disparity, and on and on, all needing the same critical exposure and fixing. But the overriding issue is our dodge of culpability for tolerating a lack of accountability in all sectors of our society. Whether mundane, a slap by a popular actor or the humiliating “joke” spawning it, or the absolute existential of insurrection against democracy and its seditious support. Or, and most egregious, our inversely proportional accountability. For the biggest fish, it’s catch and release. For the small fry, it’s into the pan!
Terry Gibbs
Santa Fe
Grateful
"Gratitude changes your perspective about life. You see the future, experience the present, and remember the past in a dramatically different way." — Erwin McManus.
During these troubled times, it is helpful to focus on whatever good we find in life. I am thankful for recent treatment at Christus St. Vincent Hospital. My outpatient surgical procedure was accomplished perfectly by Dr. Kris Rajanna. Assisting: a nurse team that included Joshua, Beth and Debbie. Their professionalism and kindness were wonderful. Santa Fe is fortunate to have Christus St. Vincent as part of our community. It is one of the blessings for which I am grateful.
Elaine Pinkerton Coleman
Santa Fe
