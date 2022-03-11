Thank you, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, for the veto on Senate Bill 48, also known as the junior bill. But the name really should be called what it is — pork.
Barbara Mikkelsen
Santa Fe
Hydrogen fail
So the Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming hydrogen hub collaboration is the governor's latest attempt to override the desires of her constituents. Throughout the legislative efforts and now this, I have seen nothing defining the project’s design. Meanwhile, Texas is building the largest hydrogen production facility in the world. Hydrogen City will be an integrated completely green hydrogen production, storage and transport hub growing to 60 GW in size and producing over 2.5 billion kilograms of green hydrogen per year. The feedstock is water and the energy source all renewables; the end products suitable for a myriad of clean uses. It is expected to go online in 2024.
What will we have? A fossil fuel-dependent, chug-along effort out here in the near waterless West? What is the point, other than profits and pocket lining?
Brian O'Keefe
Santa Fe
Sustain peace
As we condemn — and I do — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, let us not deceive ourselves: Economic sanctions cause terrible hardship and kill people, too, regular Russians who had no part in deciding to invade. Sending weapons escalates the conflict, resulting in more casualties, more refugees and more nuclear risk. Some of said weapons will end up in the hands of the Ukrainian neo-Nazis as well as the Russians.
Arming civilians makes them legitimate military targets and again escalates the violence. Let us stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine by stopping the flow of weapons, seeking a ceasefire and working to find the most peaceful way forward from this point, with the least loss of life and greatest chance for sustained peace and stability.
Pamela Homer
Santa Fe
Don't be alone
With most of the world in crisis mode, I felt shamefully guilty March 5 when I attended a matinee performance of Cabaret, put on by Tri-M Millenial Music Makers, a small, relative newcomer to the Santa Fe musical theater scene. It was the perfect respite. The quality of this production was so much higher than I expected; it makes me want to sing at the top of my lungs for people to go. Take two hours and get lost in this wonderful production. After all, “What good is sitting alone in your room?” Then come home and worry about Ukraine.
Kathleen Coffee
Albuquerque
KSFR keeps on
As board chair at KSFR, I am writing to thank Chris Goldstein for his beautiful remembrance of Dallas Dearmin ("At KSFR, Dearmin reached the world," My View, March 6). Thanks to the strong foundation established by Dal and many others, KSFR continues to thrive, serving our region with its mission to entertain with music while also deepening democracy with BBC news and critical analyses of current events — regional, national and global.
KSFR is still primarily a volunteer venture, supported by an extraordinary team of news and station personnel. Working with Santa Fe Community College, KSFR is staying true to its roots while anticipating the future in broadcast. We have been greatly strengthened by up-to-date technology thanks to Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, Speaker Brian Egolf and their colleagues in the New Mexico Legislature. Thank you, Chris Goldstein, for calling out our founding values, the people who established them and our continued contribution to Santa Fe and the region.
Peter Smith
Santa Fe
Hold it, now
So many things are turning inside out.
In Russia, an autocrat is claiming the citizens of Ukraine seeking to preserve their freedom are actually Nazis bent on destroying his regime.
In this country, a would-be autocrat turned out of office in an election every legal authority, including his attorney general, agrees had no evidence of widespread fraud, claims that the election was rigged and that he really won. And his political party calls the violent attack on our seat of government in response to that loss “legitimate political discourse.”
And now the editorial board of the New Mexican advocates pretending, against incontrovertible solar evidence, that one o’clock in the afternoon is actually midday. Because that is what would happen with year-round daylight saving time, a midday that doesn't match the sun.
Enough!
Sam Sloan
Santa Fe
