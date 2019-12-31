Many thanks to The New Mexican for keeping up a fine, old journalistic tradition by reprinting Francis Pharcellus Church’s wonderful editorial (“Yes, Virginia — there is a Santa Claus,” Dec. 25).
Norman George
Santa Fe
No time to close
On Christmas Eve, I went to my local U.S. post office at Santa Fe Place at 3 p.m. It was closed. Then I drove to the Coronado post office on South Pacheco Street and it, too, was closed. Neither place had signs indicating a closure. It seems to me that Christmas deliveries are the one major event of the post office each year. So why close early?
J. Chenelle
Santa Fe
Blessings come
As I drove from Santa Fe to Española on Christmas Day, that dreadful “check engine” light came on. In Pojoaque, I pulled off the road. As I was checking the oil, a young man stopped his SUV, rolled down his window and asked if I had a problem. I said I didn’t know, but the light indicated I did. He said, “I have a scanner. I’ll go home and get it.” In two minutes he returned, plugged in the scanner somewhere under the dash, and found there was a problem with the catalytic converter — not something needing immediate attention.
Was all of this experience related to coincidence? I am not religious, so do not think in terms of miracles, but choose to think of it as a blessing, one born of kindness.
To what could have been a very dark situation, that fellow human being brought light. All of us need to know that that when we think our life or our country has sunk into darkness, there is a light at the end; others whose goodness can arrive at the most unexpected moments.
Edward M. Jones
Santa Fe
Not just Pecos
I would like to comment on the proposed mining to take place in the Pecos. I think everyone should be up in arms over the proposed mining project, not just the townsfolk of Pecos.
There are many reasons to resist the mining of our wilderness (“ ‘We don’t want you here,’ ” Dec. 13). There is no such thing as mining that will leave our waters untouched and uncontaminated, or our forests and land restored. Any proposed restoration is nothing but an empty promise.
Once New World Cobalt mining company is done and gone, so are those promises. All water in New Mexico is precious and scarce. What price in dollars can replace our water? The answer is none. Without water, we cannot have communities or life. Ask yourself again, is it worth it? Look at the history of mining everywhere, and ask again, is it worth it? I say it is not. Resist.
Mary Ann Waddell
Santa Fe
Growing epidemic
Nick Pachelli’s excellent article (“Stolen and erased,” Dec. 26), highlights many dimensions of the global epidemic of human trafficking and begins to document its disproportionate impact on Native girls in New Mexico and across the region.
Human trafficking is a growing epidemic and it is fueled by stigma and denial, a lack of education about the warning signs and symptoms, and the complete lack of coordination between law enforcement, social services and medical care providers. A critical factor not mentioned here is that as with the case described here, 70 percent to 90 percent of women and children who are victims of human trafficking were sexually abused as children. Nationally, 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday.
It’s time that we recognized child sexual abuse as a national epidemic — and made prevention our priority. It’s time we invest in prevention and give all our children the chance to learn, grow and thrive.
For more information on prevention education for adults and teacher and internet safety for children and parents, visit the websites of Darkness to Light (www.d2l.org) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
(www.missingkids.org).
Lyndon Haviland
Cerrillos
