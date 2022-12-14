Thank you, Dominick DellaSala (“Forest Service must hear concerns,” My View, Dec. 11) for your wise and neutral words and tone in addressing our contentious debate on forest management. Your expert witnessing of our Santa Fe forest as being “degraded by overzealous thinning” is valuable informed input.
It is time to show compassion for our beloved forest, which is stressed due to drought and climate change. We must honor that our forests, globally, take up 30 percent of all carbon emissions. Every tree and its entire ecology is precious and essential. We can be more tender to nature, even in policy.
Lura Brookins
Santa Fe
Stop the war
Are you willing to support a war with Russia that could involve nuclear bombs igniting across America? The administration of President Joe Biden and your federal representatives are willing to — and are fanning the flames of war. Russia has warned fighting in Ukraine could escalate into "all-out nuclear war" after the Pentagon green-lighted Ukraine to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. Russia will retaliate heavily against Ukraine, and the war will escalate. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, U.S. aid to Ukraine totals $68 billion, and the White House asked Congress for another $37.7 billion. I ask Ukraine to negotiate with Russia to end the conflict now, and our leaders to halt this war machine.
Raymond Singer
Santa Fe
Value the outcome
To emphasize process over outcomes is valid for art, education and even life. But in the political world, when process is only a mask for wanting to please everyone, we end up with the embarrassment of our Plaza center; a metaphor for pleasing no one. As a community, we continue to fracture over development, roadways, traffic and aesthetics, all symptomatic of the absence of an ongoing, interdepartmental comprehensive planning process. The Planning Commission, along with a history of thoughtful opinion writers, have called for action. Instead, this administration has turned to outsourcing fragments of planning, while leaving the city's land development infrastructure undervalued and understaffed. I long for Santa Fe’s "strong mayoral" form of government to evolve, with empowered and capable department heads, a city council that sees itself as a board of directors with a Santa Fe-first mentality, balancing out cultural, historical and neighborhood bias, and an administration that is not afraid to lead and built on a community-based, long-term vision.