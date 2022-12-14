Thank you, Dominick DellaSala (“Forest Service must hear concerns,” My View, Dec. 11) for your wise and neutral words and tone in addressing our contentious debate on forest management. Your expert witnessing of our Santa Fe forest as being “degraded by overzealous thinning” is valuable informed input.

It is time to show compassion for our beloved forest, which is stressed due to drought and climate change. We must honor that our forests, globally, take up 30 percent of all carbon emissions. Every tree and its entire ecology is precious and essential. We can be more tender to nature, even in policy.

Lura Brookins

