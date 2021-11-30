The Pete’s Place location of the Interfaith Community Shelter always was much too small — it’s a tight squeeze, with the men’s and women’s sleeping areas; kitchen and dining room; offices; restrooms; cramped showering facilities; and filled-to-the-brim storage, not to mention the too-tight parking (I was on the demolition crew that helped tear out the inside a decade ago). If, by some chance, the former Mazda building across Cerrillos Road from the shelter could be acquired, it would be expensive but ideal. The NIMBY objections could be eliminated, and the shelter would remain centrally located on the No. 2 bus line. The property and building carry the potential to become something grand and fully adequate to the max. I see it as becoming a one-stop spot for street-level social services.
The current clientele and crowd at Pete’s is acclimated to doing their things on-premise as things stand — especially along the street I refer to as “Pete’s skid row.” Many of us are aware it has become a 24/7 haven for a largely young set of street people to conduct drug-dealing, manifest unsightliness and go about unsavory activities, such as shooting up in plain sight. A giant reboot is in order. If the funding and the real estate can be found for a fully functional, expanded social service operation at the former Mazda site, let’s begin some preliminary talks now.
Richard Dean Jacob
Santa Fe
Support hospital workers
I recently ran into a friend who works at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. She talked about how exhausted and frustrated so many of her co-workers are. They are trying desperately to save the lives of people who refused to vaccinate and are now dying. They are overworked due to the incredible increase in patient load, as well as trying to take care of themselves and their families. Several months ago, a group of retired doctors from Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center worked with the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation to set up a fund for hospital workers. This fund will provide financial assistance to hospital workers, who so deserve our support. I urge my friends and neighbors to donate to this very worthy cause.
Please send what you can to www.stvinfoundation.org, or mail a check to the foundation at 455 St. Michael’s Drive, Second Floor, Santa Fe, 87505. Once again, let them know how grateful you are for their incredible work. Write letters thanking them and consider donating or dropping off a holiday card. I am amazed that even during this incredibly stressful time for our hospital workers, Christus St. Vincent is still winning national awards for Patient Safety Excellence and employees once again have the hospital as a “Best Place to Work in New Mexico” for the fourth year in a row.
Maureen McCarthy
Santa Fe
Expand vax mandate
I wrote to Raúl Burciaga, Director of the Legislative Council Service, supporting the Roundhouse vaccine mandate and suggesting broadening the mandate to all indoor businesses, on the California model. Here’s what I told him:
“We just vacationed in San Francisco in the Union Square nightlife district. Business is racing. I strongly urge Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to copy their rule: For every business patron entering an indoor business, including restaurants, ... you must show your vaccine certificate. We saw people without [proof] turned away. New Mexico has climbed two levels toward the highest new infection category. What we are doing is not working. Rates here are doubling, owing to vaccine deniers. New Mexico should order vaccine certificate displays for all indoor businesses. That will catch the vaccination deadbeats’ attention, which will help stem new infections and deaths. ... The main point here is that vaccine mandates are less obstructive than business closures but very effective against the current surge and would potentiate our high vaccination rate, the same situation as California.”
Mike Kiley
Albuquerque
Let the mayor work
Regarding the editorial (“Finding the right police chief is a test for Webber,” Our View, Nov. 29) on finding the right police chief, I disagree with your point when you say the city should have a wide-open interview process. We elected Alan Webber as mayor to lead and pick those whom he feels will do the best job. The public always will have those who disagree with anything the mayor says or does. The mayor’s administration has many advisers who will give their opinion, and the public always puts forth their views. Your cattle call idea is not a good or useful one.
Roberta Adams
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.