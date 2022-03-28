Thanks to the City of Santa Fe for considering the establishment of camps for the homeless ("Hoping to set up camp," March 25). Our neighborhood group's annual cleanup of our reach of the Arroyo del los Chamisos has become increasingly challenging as the number of homeless folks living under the St. Francis bridges increases. The recent fire in their encampment seemed to be a harbinger of bad things to come if something is not done, so it is with much gratitude that we welcome the idea of safe, clean camps for the homeless.
Sterling Grogan
Santa Fe
Loving the big screen
Regarding ("Streaming service film predicted to win best picture Oscar, March 27): I love going to the movies. It's a special treat, one that I'm willing to spend the $10-plus to experience: the big screen; the quiet, dark, comfortable space; the excellent sound. That said, I am equally unwilling to spend a monthly fee to any streaming service in order to have a chance to see a film on my small iPad screen. Thus, I will not have had the option to view most of the films in the Academy Awards contest.
I agree with Steven Spielberg: "Once you commit to a television format, you're a TV movie." Either the Oscar awards ought to be phased out or each film entered into competition should be required to have at least a limited release in public movie theaters nationwide across the United States, so all can get the big-screen movie-going experience.
Lynn Osborne
Santa Fe
The worst
I believe Vladimir Putin has now replaced Donald Trump as the most despicable person on Earth.
John Berkenfield
Santa Fe
Excellent work
I have never been inclined to offer my opinion to a paper that generally espouses views opposite my own. Yet, I find myself so moved by Ms. Lotte Carter's view on including personal finance in our schools that I must now express my solid support of her thoughtful and beautifully written piece ("Personal finance classes in high schools are a must-have," March 26). Congratulations on excellent work and your worthwhile efforts to improve our educational system! Yours is a most valuable contribution, and you should be proud, as should Capital High School and your teacher.
Mark Muth
Santa Fe
A primer for newcomers
Welcome. Drink more water. Quit running red lights (slow on yellow; what a concept). No honking, even if a car has stopped in front of you and is talking to another car or a person or a dog. Forty years ago, I was taught to dress down, no fancy cars or gates. Try not to wear all of your Santa Fe drag at one time.
You can see how that went.
Robin Laughkin
Tesuque
Failing to honor
Why does the Cerrillos Road post office not always put the flag at half-staff when a person of note dies? Recent examples include the deaths of Bob Dole and Madeleine Albright.
Gordon Heck
Cerrillos
Hardly a scandal
As someone who has worked as a journalist and in public policy for much of her career, I appreciate having a local newspaper holding government (and others) accountable. However, some of The New Mexican’s stories seem make mountains out of mole hills. The story (“PR specialist for cannabis agency paid $125 an hour,") March 26 complains communications consultant Heather Brewer is paid “two to three times the pay earned by some of the state’s highest-paid communications workers.” It notes two apparently high-level communications professionals employed by the state make $60,900 and $65,000 annually. This, in a county in which the median price of a home is now $560,000 (as The New Mexican reported in April).
I would argue that such bean counting by the New Mexican accomplishes little except to help keep New Mexico a poor state. First, professionals making less than $70,000 per year can hardly afford a home worth $560,000, and so the state is failing to attract and provide for skilled employees. Second, independent consultants virtually always charge what appear to be higher rates than their employed counterparts, for very good reason: They receive none of the benefits employees get as part of their compensation. The story very briefly touches upon this at the end, with a state spokeswoman defending Brewer’s rate. This brief quote is the heart of this issue and suggests there probably is nothing wrong with this rate ‚ particularly if the state of New Mexico needs talented professionals to promote a budding (no pun intended) industry.
Amy Mathews Amos
Santa Fe
