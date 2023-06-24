It’s disappointing that the Public Regulation Commission has decided to hold more of its meetings in private (“PRC is closing its doors for more meetings,” June 22). As usual, these public officials fail to understand that how a decision is reached is as important as what finally is decided. Who had input and who didn’t? Were only lobbyists involved or was the public allowed to have its say?

What the commissioners are ignoring is this: They will be open to more changes of dirty dealing, not fewer, by hiding behind closed doors. No doubt, they dislike being criticized in the media after meeting secretly on the Public Service Company of New Mexico-Avangrid merger. Really, that’s too bad. They are public officials and are open to public criticism. As has been said too many times, if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. It appears more and more that the voters, including me, made a mistake when voting to take the positions out of public hands. It’s doubtful commissioners would take actions like this if they faced reelection every four years.

D. Reed Eckhardt

