It’s disappointing that the Public Regulation Commission has decided to hold more of its meetings in private (“PRC is closing its doors for more meetings,” June 22). As usual, these public officials fail to understand that how a decision is reached is as important as what finally is decided. Who had input and who didn’t? Were only lobbyists involved or was the public allowed to have its say?
What the commissioners are ignoring is this: They will be open to more changes of dirty dealing, not fewer, by hiding behind closed doors. No doubt, they dislike being criticized in the media after meeting secretly on the Public Service Company of New Mexico-Avangrid merger. Really, that’s too bad. They are public officials and are open to public criticism. As has been said too many times, if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. It appears more and more that the voters, including me, made a mistake when voting to take the positions out of public hands. It’s doubtful commissioners would take actions like this if they faced reelection every four years.
D. Reed Eckhardt
Santa Fe
Watch the sprinklers
Talk about saving water, Santa Fe. I drove by the PERA building at 12:30 p.m. last Sunday — the lawn sprinklers were on. Then I happened to be driving by at 6:30 p.m. The sprinklers were (still?) on. Who is on watch here? The city asks residents to be mindful of their water use. How about government adherence to water-use accountability?
Kimberley Sweet
Santa Fe
Watch the fight
I read this in The Guardian: The state of Maine is about to vote on a ballot referendum to transform its energy utilities into a not-for-profit public company. Guess who’s fighting it with millions of dollars? Yes, it’s our friends, Avangrid, with another foreign-owned power subsidiary, Enmax from Canada. This should be interesting.
Douglas Potter
Santa Fe
Hydrogen will help
Recently, the Tó Nizhóní Ání group painted an inaccurate, fear-based picture of the potential for clean hydrogen on the Navajo Nation (“We can do better than hydrogen,” My View, May 28). Anti-clean energy groups are asking Navajos to make a false choice between the environment and much-needed economic development by the Nation. We need a seat at the table. Being part of an inclusive process gives the Navajo people a chance to understand hydrogen, discover the opportunities offered by local projects and gives communities time to address any questions.
We can’t dismiss hydrogen, spread fear and disparage the potential progress and environmental and economic benefits the nation could have. Developing hydrogen will benefit the Navajo Nation through good-paying jobs, educational opportunities and investments in our local chapters. Hydrogen, like solar and wind, is another piece of the puzzle. Continuing to say no won’t solve the Navajo Nation’s need for jobs and educational opportunities.
Mark Freeland
Crownpoint
Speed up assistance
I am writing on behalf of the hundreds of local landowners whose forests were harmed or destroyed by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire who are trying to access the federal Emergency Forest Restoration Program of the Farm Services Agency in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This program has turned out to be a black hole. To date, there has been little to no movement in individual applications. The local Farm Services Agency office and the local administrator of the restoration program will not even reply to queries made on our behalf by the office of U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández. Obviously, we need competent administrators working on this program immediately, so those of us impacted because of burned forests are allowed to go about forest restoration immediately.