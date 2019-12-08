The preservation of the U.S. Constitution is crucial to the survival of democracy. The president’s main role is to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed. This president has ignored his oath, and if he is not held to account, future presidents will do the same.
Julie Melton
Santa Fe
Beyond the call
I would like to thank the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and tell them how great I think they are. On Thanksgiving Day, I drove my car down my driveway to get my New Mexican newspaper, and got stuck in a deep snowdrift. A neighbor came by and called 911 (AAA was not servicing Santa Fe). The deputy arrived shortly, got me out of my car and drove me into my garage, and then offered me some of his Thanksgiving dinner.
The next day I had to get my daughter, whose car was in a ditch. (She also couldn’t get AAA service.) In trying to turn around on a narrow and very slick road, I, too, went into a ditch. Again 911 was called and a deputy soon showed up and made sure we were alright. She stayed with us until her partner arrived and gave us ride home. We felt so safe and so cared for by these deputies. I wanted everyone in Santa Fe to know what a great county sheriff’s office we have.
Francine Kern, Jennifer Benson
Santa Fe
Urban coyote sighting
I was driving on Paseo de Peralta one morning recently when I noticed a coyote on the corner of Griffin Street. Just then the light turned red on Paseo. When I stopped, the coyote looked both ways, crossed the street and headed toward the Plaza.
I didn’t notice if the coyote had pressed the crosswalk button.
Nevertheless, these wild animals (and I knew he was wild because he didn’t have a bandana) are getting way too used to city life if you ask me.
Ira Agins
Santa Fe
Seek and find
Recently, The New Mexican‘s fine opinion page contained a My View by Greg Mello (“LANL expansion offers more false hope,” Dec. 1). Although I share a skepticism toward Los Alamos National Laboratory with Mr. Mello, I disagree with his premise that everything LANL does is sinful, evil and negative.
I think his disdain of the lab is based on pacifism, an enlightened concept that believes violence is unnecessary and all disputes should be settled peacefully.
Nuclear weapons built at the lab are, by definition, the opposite of this concept.
Is there a middle ground in these contradictory concepts? I’m optimistic there is, and I hope I’m not alone, but no one has found this elusive middle ground. Perhaps LANL with its seemingly endless resources and money could find it. The question is: Are they looking?
Barney Magrath
Santa Fe
What is welfare?
I take umbrage every time I read a politician’s use of the terms welfare or entitlement program referring to Social Security and Medicare, as in the Washington Post reprint in The New Mexican (“Lawmakers reach spending level deal, skirting fight over border wall demand,” Nov. 24).
They are earned benefits as most of us, if not all, have paid into these programs.
Our biggest welfare program is taxpayers’ dollars used to fund the salaries and pension plan for our do-nothing Congress.
The congressional salary in 2018 was $174,000. Based on that salary, if in retiring and meeting all the age and service plan requirements, at 80 percent, that is a $139,200 lifelong benefit. Since 1984, members of Congress do pay into Social Security and therefore are eligible for benefits. Wonder if they refer to that as welfare?
Paul Elsey
Santa Fe
Julie Melton I agree the constitution is very important and when I see Schiff doing private hearings underground where the accused has zero representation, Schiff putting his own words into the transcripts and open hearings where the accused can't have an attorney or witnesses, Schiff going through private phone records of citizens and journalist , it all sounds very Russian not American and not under the rules of the Constitution. I am a Democrats and scared this is being allowed , who's next to be violated. Trump is no prize when it comes to personality but he is still a citizen of the United States and is protected under the Constitution or is that a pick and chose right.
Julie Melton, do you have some actual facts to support your claim or are you just parroting some other TDS afflicted liberal leftist loon. Not interested in your worthless personal opinion. Just the facts mame.
