Many years ago, Alamogordo made an attempt to have the Law Enforcement Academy moved from Santa Fe to Alamogordo. At that time, as mayor of Santa Fe, I made the thoughtless and irresponsible public comment in which I publicly stated that, “If you only have one year to live, move to Alamogordo and it would seem like an eternity.” Subsequently, I made three trips to that city to apologize to the residents for my insensitive remarks. However, on national television last week, Couy Griffin, the elected county commissioner of Otero County, which includes Alamogordo, made the comment that he feels former President Donald Trump was “anointed by God.” If some of the fine citizens of Alamogordo voted for him, my original comment was not all that inaccurate.
Sam Pick
Santa Fe
Share the beauty
I have recently retired to the beautiful city of Santa Fe. I was lucky enough to find a home near Fort Marcy park in the Valle Del Sol neighborhood. There is a wonderful area for walking in a “sandy wash,” which must also serve as a drainage basin. Many people travel the miles of beautiful terrain, as evidenced by footprints in the sand. It is a lovely hiking trail. What I’m struck by is some neighborhoods welcome the hikers with signs that read, “Private property, enjoy your walk, please abide by leash laws.” While other areas of my walk have signs that read, “Private property” and “Trespassers will be prosecuted.” I have walked this path many times and have never found one piece of litter or observable harm to the environment. I also have seen many footprints in the sand indicating how many people enjoy walking in the area. How sad that areas of our city, which actually seem like public property, greet harmless walkers trying to enjoy nature with “no trespassing.” Wouldn’t it be nice if all neighborhoods had open and welcoming signs such as, “Enjoy your walk; nature is for everyone.”
Sally DiScenza
Santa Fe
Righting the wrongs
Canadian discoveries of hundreds (so far) of burials of Indigenous children at boarding schools should remind us of what the U.S. government did to our Indigenous people. The same things happened here and were not stopped until 1978. Thank goodness Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is taking steps to help us with this uncivilized treatment and its repercussions (“Unspoken traumas of the past,” June 23).
Some states, including New Mexico, have replaced Columbus Day with a much better Indigenous Day (or at least won’t celebrate the federal Columbus Day holiday). The United Nations has created the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People (Aug. 9) “to promote and protect the rights of Indigenous people.” November is the Native American Heritage Month in the United States. Do only Natives know about and celebrate this month?
These are good but minimal steps to acknowledge what has been done (such as land taken, treaties broken, atrocities of the boarding schools and much more). In addition to the past, current emotional and physical needs are not being met for members of numerous tribes. Should there at least be a federal holiday, a First Peoples Day? That would be but a beginning to rectifying what was done to our Native American and Alaska Natives.
Diane LeResche
Santa Fe
Disgraceful raise
So let me get this straight. How many employees were laid off and programs discontinued because of a financial crisis? Yet the president of Santa Fe Community College gets a raise (“Enrollment up at SFCC, but cloud lingers,” June 24)? So she sits comfortable with her almost-$200,000-a-year salary while all those people are wondering where their next meal is coming from. This is a disgrace.
Joyce Arellano
Santa Fe
