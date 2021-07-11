History makes a place come alive. And Santa Fe has plenty of it — more than 400-plus years. Why not make Santa Fe’s rich human history the centerpiece of a new Plaza monument? It has been suggested that a fountain be considered; that’s a good idea, so long as it can be sustainable. Water is something that ties the millennia of human presence in the area together.
But we need to go further. We need to educate tourists and newcomers, and remind the locals, of the entire existence of the people who live and have lived here and how their interactions shaped Santa Fe.
I suggest that there be at least five plaques placed around the fountain representing the Ancestrals, Puebloans, Spanish, Mexicans and Anglos, because all these groups matter in the evolution of the city and the state. Each plaque, written by a representative of each group and an archaeologist for the Ancestral period, should tell the stories they want the reader to know.
Tying all the plaques together should be a timeline encircling the fountain providing the reader with the incredible range of human existence here. This Plaza — a Fountain of Time — would be a wonderful complement to the city’s network of world-famous museums. Moreover it would inform and enrich each visitor’s experience and become a lasting reminder to all of us living here that, all history matters.
Anita Warren
Santa Fe
Closing the gap
New Mexico’s Public Education Department has taken great strides to close the digital divide, but we must continue to support students in higher education. Students across the state were falling behind because of affordability and access issues before the pandemic. This disparity in access has widened even further as millions of children and college students were suddenly forced from brick-and-mortar schools to virtual learning.
At WGU, a nonprofit, accredited online university, we strive to reach potential students who are currently not being served well, particularly students of color, those from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds, those in rural areas, and those in mid-career. That’s why we launched initiatives to tackle these obstacles head-on to ensure that everyone has a fair shot at earning a college degree. But we can’t do this alone. Until broadband internet is treated as a public utility and expanded statewide, our progress is limited.
Dr. Darrin Rankin
South Regional Vice President, WGU
Austin
Missing the mark
Restorative justice is being misused by the district attorney. First, she has incorrectly described the seven defendants charged with toppling the obelisk as nonviolent. My sources: Merry-man-Webster and Blacks Law Dictionary basically describe an act of intentional destruction of private or public property as an act of violence. I have now learned that the planned process will involve eight members of the community as the representatives of the community. This is patently absurd.
Then to learn that this is to be confidential is insulting. Yes, that might be appropriate if the crime were shoplifting or neighborhood vandalism. I demand an open process. How else can anything be resolved?
Will there be restitution? Who is paying for the mediator? To be clear, I wanted the obelisk to be removed and placed in a history museum. However, I am a firm believer in civil disobedience, not criminal disobedience. Sorry, Madam DA, you really missed the mark.
Jud Fischel
Santa Fe
Pay more, lose service
I’m writing in support of (“Utility merger doesn’t work for people of New Mexico,” My View, June 26) by Robert MacNeil Christie. My own experience with a public utility that turned to private business to save money was an increase in fees and decrease in service. How else is a private enterprise supposed to make a profit? We lose service and pay more and they reap the profit. Maybe a person has to experience the loss before understanding, but then it is too late.
Ann Batum
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.