Is Santa Fe opening up without a test, trace and isolate program? Given the small number of cases in the county, we could actually open up smart rather than opening up stupid. For starters, we could hire some of the bright young people who are currently out of work to do the contact tracing that will make us all safe. Why not?
Nick Thompson
Santa Fe
Long waits
TriCore Laboratories has closed two of its three locations in Santa Fe and limited hours for the only open location. My wife is over 60 and since she is going through chemo, she has to have bloodwork done very frequently. Besides my wife, other people have medical conditions that might make them susceptible to infections. My wife today had to wait about an hour for her bloodwork to be completed. In this time of pandemic, it seems irresponsible to pack even more people into one location exposing them to COVID-19 or another type of infection. There were so many people at the only open location (454 St. Michael’s Drive) that people to had to wait in the urgent care area and the regular lobby of the Presbyterian Medical Center.
Rick Gordon
Santa Fe
A real favorite
Kaune’s Neighborhood Market is a favorite grocery for many folks like me who prefer to shop in a convenient neighborhood setting. It’s always well stocked with fine produce, meats, frozen foods, bakery, etc. During this pandemic, Kaune’s has maintained its quality, and its employees are attentive to the health and safety of customers. The store has reserved a special half-day of shopping for seniors. It provides parking lot pick-up and home delivery. It’s a lot of work and stress. Owner Cheryl Pick Sommer and her team make it happen seamlessly for their customers. So I am disappointed by the tabloid cheap the Santa Fe New Mexican took at Kaune’s last week. We need to support, not demean, a community-oriented and locally owned business that is providing an essential service in difficult times. The New Mexican is better than this.
Stephen Flance
Santa Fe
Stay safe
While I have many topics I’d like to comment on and share with our community, here’s what struck me today that might give pause to folks reluctant to honor COVID-19 safety precautions and work restrictions/shutdown: Today’s total COVID-19 deaths in the United States was 83,807, nearly equal to the entire population of Santa Fe (2018 stats): 84,612. Imagine. Be smart, stay safe and look out for one another.
Lynn Marie Hammonds
Santa Fe
Care for one another
For all the citizens who feel their God-given rights are being taken away, then are we not our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers?
Jane S. Weiskopf
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.