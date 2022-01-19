Kudos to The New Mexican and reporter Scott Wyland for his timely and important article (“State’s top water job remains vacant,”
Jan. 15). Perhaps no issue is more critical to our state than water, and the retirement of longtime State Engineer John D’Antonio is a serious loss of expertise. More than 60 days after his announcement, not only has his replacement as top water official not been announced, it appears the process has not even begun. With our Legislature in session, there are few issues more deserving of attention than making sure we have a competent replacement to manage and lead our state’s efforts to protect our water resources. That the Governor’s Office has apparently done little more than promise confidence they will find someone for the job should concern every New Mexican.
Confidence is important, but it is a poor substitute for action, and this should be a main priority for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. And our Legislature should apply the appropriate pressure to make certain it is. To make this matter even more concerning, at the time of his announcement, D’Antonio said his staff had shrunk by 67 positions since the 1990s. The governor’s proposal of 15 new staffers still would leave the office with fewer people than 25 years ago. That’s to do an increasingly essential job of managing and protecting our most precious asset. With all the many new spending bills that were “prefiled” and will take up legislators’ time, voters need to make sure they hear from us that finding a qualified person to manage our state’s water should be at the top of lawmakers’ agenda. So should the proper level of staffing and funding to successfully perform this critical job at a time our water supplies are nearing a breaking point.
Larry Davis
Santa Fe
Forthright opinion
To all those who, like me, seldom pay much attention to the Generation Next page, I would say, “Start paying attention.” I was struck by the clarity and honesty exhibited in Emma Meyers’ opinion piece about veganism (“Why veganism is a sham,” Jan. 14). It was a mature and considered statement about a subject that often provokes debate. Thank you, Emma, for being so forthright.
Dorothea Migliori
Santa Fe
Frustrated fan
At the beginning of every college basketball season, I find myself needing to write The New Mexican sports desk about the lack of coverage of the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team. I continue to be amazed at this paper’s failure to provide news about a team that finished last season No. 1 in the Mountain West and so far this season is 6-0 in Mountain West play. Plenty of your readers follow the Lady Lobos. We expect our local newspaper to do the same. I encourage other readers who share my frustration to let the sports editor know.
Karen Klinefelter
Santa Fe
Sign the petition
Candidates are fast approaching the Feb. 1 deadline to collect petitions to appear on the primary ballot for June. Democratic statewide and congressional candidates need more than 3,500 valid petition signatures to get on the primary ballot. That includes our qualified Democratic Appeals Court and Supreme Court judges. And with COVID-19, all the candidates are finding it hard to gather signatures.
Signing a candidate petition doesn’t mean you will vote for them, just that you agree the candidate should be on the ballot. Show up at 1420 Cerrillos Road between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday if you want to sign them. For more information, go to santafedemocrats.org. Democrats represent the party that brings you a choice — and supports voting rights.
David Thompson
first vice president
Santa Fe County Democratic Party
Fix the problem
I see today a letter writer doesn’t think the paper should report on high COVID-19 numbers because “kids and teens are far more likely to be killed or injured from gunfire” (“Overly sensational on virus,” Jan. 17). Hmm. It would be nice if folks with such beliefs might lose their qualms about limiting firearms.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
Taxes first
Regarding the article, “Proposed bill would give state officials 5-figure salary increase” (Jan. 18). Before the Legislature passes a bill to approve raises for themselves (deserved or otherwise), lawmakers must first pass House Bill 48, which repeals the state’s income tax on Social Security income (one of only 13 states to do so). This is money that already has been taxed. It would be unconscionable if legislators received raises on the backs of New Mexican seniors.
Michael Szabaga
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.