With people in our community trying to follow the governor’s COVID-19 guidelines, I would like to thank Pojoaque Pueblo for the amazing billboard messages the pueblo has installed along the highway: “Why are you fighting the virus?” ... “For our youth.”... “For my community.” ... “For my family.” There is another sign thanking the medical personnel and smaller signs urging people to wear masks. I’m so grateful for Pojoaque Pueblo for taking such a positive approach to helping the community and beyond.
Janet Ortiz
Santa Fe
Frustrated and protesting
Just for context, I am a 63-year-old white man. A family member recently expressed sadness at the destruction of historical monuments. That makes me sad as well. People protest this way when they feel they have no options. It is the manifestation of total frustration and desperation. Some of our greatest minds had slaves. It is important to have compassion when viewing people of a different era. The future always exposes flaws in even the most enlightened.
What makes me even sadder, however, is the many white men (among others) over the course of my life who have judged harshly the protests of our mindless, unjustifiable wars and our continuing abuse, torture and murder of people of color.
Where is the rage? Why can we not see that our callousness and violence will eventually create an opposite reaction with similar energy? When will we stand up for them? It is not merely to benefit the abused. I believe it is to save ourselves.
Jeff Vivian
Santa Fe
Coming together
No one is proud of the manner in which the obelisk on the Plaza was toppled. We are better than acts of vandalism. The obelisk spoke to partial history and worthy of a plan for removal or relocation.
Remember that neither the city nor Mayor Alan Webber has the authority to override the boundaries set by a National Historic Landmark; that requires federal consultation. Even a mayoral task force would be restrained by federal limits.
What Webber could do was influence the police authority, balancing protection of a monument and protection of citizens. And use good judgment, which he did. Kudos to the police who exercised control. We have seen this mayor respond to other issues that have tested the boundaries of cultural diversity in Santa Fe. How quickly we forget the well-earned praise for his sensitive approach to La Entrada in Fiesta de Santa Fe. He engaged leaders of all sides, balanced history with emotion, leading to compromise and solution.
I have confidence in Webber’s rational intelligence and ability to be neutral in assessing options. As he has done before, he will turn his attention to healing a city with rich diversity. Now is the time to celebrate the reconciliation of our future.
Pamela Pierce
Santa Fe
St. Francis statue for Plaza
Like many, I definitely oppose the violent end of an often questionable obelisk in the center of our beautiful Plaza. I’m almost a native after 48 or so years in the city and county of Santa Fe, so I would like to humbly propose a replacement of the monument with our city’s patron saint. A statue of St. Francis of Assisi, perhaps similar to the likeness at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, surrounded by birds and animals. Maybe the church would even be willing to donate its statue.
As the patron saint of animals and ecology and as part of the very namesake of Santa Fe itself, he seems a very obvious model of a gentler, more peaceful Santa Fe. I am not a Catholic, but I think St. Francis has long had a popular secular, as well as spiritual meaning to most of the world, so that his likeness would not be considered religious any more than the name of Santa Fe itself. He’s always been one of my heroes.
I think the children, and most of our inner children, would love his gentle presence in the heart of the capital city.
Michael Truax Collins
Santa Fe
Shades of 1930s Germany?
A book relevant to what is going on in our city, Santa Fe, and some of our other U.S. cities run by Democrats, is Eric Larson’s In the Garden of the Beasts. It is based on the diary of William Dodd, U.S. ambassador to Germany in the early 1930s. What happened in the National Socialist Republic of Germany is happening here.
Statues are being torn down, cities are on fire, people who disagree with the socialist agenda are being beaten up and in some cases killed — most recently during a protest in Denver. There is book burning, 21st-century style — censorship on Facebook, Twitter and other social media. Locally, the mayor of Santa Fe watched, police left the Plaza and a Civil War obelisk, commemorating the Union troops, came down. He should resign, as should the police chief.
Edward Brown
Santa Fe
