We all want to help the Ukrainians however we can, but to keep saying that by paying higher gas prices is helping anyone but the big oil companies seems to me a little disingenuous. I haven't heard our president nor one politician call on our fellow citizens, the big oil companies (see the Supreme Court's "Citizens United"), to do their part amid all this suffering as they make record profits off this human catastrophe. We import just over 3 percent of our oil from Russia. Big oil exports over 50 percent of the domestic output. The companies make more selling overseas. I think they can afford it without even tightening their belts. Futures speculation can calm down and prices can come down. Any politician want to take this up?
William Hill III
Santa Fe
Roots of conflict
I’ve been to Ukraine several times. This gave me the opportunity to visit Kyiv and areas around it. It’s a modern city with stores, buildings, churches, monuments, and cars and roads very similar to ours. Ukraine was considered the bread basket of the Soviet Union, and agricultural exports are still an important part of its economy. This snippet regarding Ukrainian history will help explain why Putin says, "Ukraine isn't a real independent nation," "Russia and Ukraine are one nation" and "Ukrainians are little Russians." Beginning in the 9th century A.D., there was the Kievan-Rus’ Empire, which included much of what we now consider Eastern Europe. Later, Ukraine was part of the Lithuanian-Polish Empire.
Three present European states; Belarus, Russia and Ukraine consider the origin of their cultures, languages and Orthodox-Catholic faith to be in Ukraine. Belarus and Russia show this in their names. Belarus, earlier Byelorussia (literally white Russia), and Russia speak the same language. Ukrainian, while similar to Russian, is a distinctly different language. Most Ukrainians speak both. This intimate relationship doesn’t justify what we see happening today. Opinion writers, and Putin himself, are beginning to talk about World War III and even nuclear war. I consider Russia's actions illegal, scary, and insane.
Doug Reilly
Los Alamos
Honoring heritage
To honor the three cultures that have contributed to the creation of Santa Fe, we should have a Plaza de las Tres Culturas or Plaza de Los Tres Mundos to pay homage to our Native, Hispanic, and Anglo roots. As well as replacing the obelisk, we need to look at the Plaza as a whole and not just think in terms of just replacing a monument. Maybe since there are four sides to the Plaza, sculptures could be made that incorporate either symbolic, representational elements or artifacts of importance to each of the three cultures. The fourth side could feature a sculpture of what we all aspire to be, which is united. Each side could be designated with its Indigenous, Spanish or Anglo name. Let there be an open as well as fair selection of the artists; we can all work together and have a cooperative spirit about this.
Dorsey Bethune
Tesuque
Too tall
After a day of driving around Santa Fe, it has come to my attention the development of more and more condos and apartment complexes. My unhappiness is at how high these new developments are being allowed to build. They are ruining the views in Santa Fe and surrounding areas, destroying the quaintness of this town. It is my view that when I moved to Santa Fe in 2000, the height of buildings stayed at a certain level — quaint, honoring the views and living spaces.
Today, builders are putting up town houses all over, not necessarily attractive in this city. The cost of housing in these units is unreasonable for the people who live and work here. I am requesting the governor and the mayor to reexamine what is happening on every ounce of land in Santa Fe. There must be another way to honor height limits and provide housing for whomever wants and needs it, for a reasonable cost. Consider reevaluating how these decisions are being made, weighing whether they are in the best interest of the people already living here and the environment.
Susan Balkman
Santa Fe
