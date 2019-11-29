President Donald Trump tried to expose and catch Joe Biden in what he considered a “questionable” situation and wound up getting “caught up in his own trap.” He thought asking the vulnerable Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce the investigation would generate the public outcry he was hoping to get; when there was hesitation in making the announcement, the funds were held up and in effect added as a “condition.” Even his top officials wanted the aid released and could not say “out loud” why it was held up.
Everyone who testified in the impeachment hearings indicated the meeting and funds were essential. Their testimony also made it clear how important Ukraine was in establishing national security and stability in that region. To leave Ukraine out on a limb by withholding valuable aid and equally valuable recognition dangerously weakened not only the U.S.-Ukraine relationship, but also national security as a whole.
Trump got caught in his own trap and must now be held accountable. Impeachment must and will happen. If the Senate chooses not to remove him, then voters will just have to do it for them next November.
Rick Gonzales
Santa Fe
Charge the carts
Several months ago, I broke my foot and since have found shopping to be a challenge. I am dependent on the motorized carts that are provided by the larger chains, such as Albertsons, Target, Walmart and Smith’s.
At least eight times during this time of impaired mobility, I’ve found the carts at these stores were not charged at all, or only partially charged, leaving me stranded in the middle of the store. One grocery store hasn’t had these carts for a very long time. The manager unapologetically explained that they hadn’t been ordered until recently.
Unfortunately, this indifferent attitude toward people with injuries or disabilities seems to result in the maintenance of these carts as an afterthought, if at all. I now know the anger and frustration people with permanent mobility impairments go through on a daily basis, and it feels a lot like discrimination. Santa Fe stores can — and should — do better.
Carla Beene
Santa Fe
Ceding territory
The U.S.-Mexico border runs down the center of the Rio Grande. Do Stephen Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, and his half-wit “patriots” realize, by building their border wall on the north bank of the river, that they are effectively ceding U.S. territory and the entire river back to Mexico without government approval? Does this act touch upon treason and insurrection?
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
Extending school year — foolish
Few students display happy faces when their teacher enters homeroom at the beginning of the school day (“Extended school year a challenge for ed initiative,” Nov. 21). This hostility grows as the school day wears on. And “wears on” it does. Morale in many schools is terrible. Taunting and aggravating teachers is the norm.
Can anyone possibly imagine students being thrilled by compulsory schooling in the summer? Students would be in open rebellion and exhibit determined resistance if forced to go to summer school. Most students hate school and their teachers already. The solution? Smaller class sizes and hiring more teachers at just wages. I praise most teachees and, yes, most administrators.
But how does one manage, control and inspire students when students are not even civil about greeting and respecting their teachers? Let us look into vocational schools as an answer. There, year-round school makes sense.
Anthony Grimaldi
Santa Fe
