As a volunteer tutor in the Santa Fe Public Schools system, I was not surprised to read (“Report: School closures, remote learning widen education gap,” Oct. 29) that “half of the city’s middle and high school students had at least one failing grade.” The current online system allows the students to hide their faces. Consequently, the students can engage in other activities unbeknownst to the teacher, as well as the teacher not receiving visual feedback that would help gauge whether the students are comprehending and absorbing the material being taught. The online system allows for the blurring of background, which is reasonable, but masking faces should be forbidden. The system is hard enough for all to use without this unnecessary obstacle.
Victor Gavron
Santa Fe
Sign-stealin’ skunk
On a recent night, our campaign sign was stolen from in front of our South Capitol home. Not to worry, we’ll replace it. We will have our outdoor camera pointed at the sign — the one that we use to keep track of skunk activity on our property. Quite appropriate!
Deborah van Hecke
Santa Fe
Emergency vet needed
It has come to my attention that we lack 24-hour emergency services for our pets in Santa Fe. My friend had to drive to Albuquerque at 9 p.m. one night, going to three emergency rooms there, turned away, or told not to drive down. Luckily, the people at the Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Centers realized how dire the situation was. Jax the cat received the services he needed. Since these places are only open overnight, so she had to go back to Albuquerque at 6:30 a.m. and transport her cat herself, while the cat was catheterized, to bring him to a veterinarian in Santa Fe. Everyone is overwhelmed with COVID-19, but this is nuts.
Tara Schlesinger
Santa Fe
Beware scams
I just received a robocall stating that “my Social Security had been blocked and I no longer had access to Social Security. To speak to an agent press 2.” I hung up the phone. I first called the local Social Security office and found out that their hours now are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This call came through a few minutes after 4 p.m. I then called the police. They asked me if I had lost any money, confirmed it was a scam and gave me a contact at the Attorney General’s Office to call. I spoke with a gentleman from that office, and he also confirmed it was a scam. He asked me to further report it to the Federal Trade Commission. I am writing you about this because I was lucky and hung up the phone, but I don’t want any of my peers to suffer emotionally or monetarily. The Attorney General’s Office also noted another scam involves a fictitious Amazon caller, among other schemes.
Christine B. Boss
Santa Fe
Failed leadership
I’m an ICU nurse. The nursing scholar Patricia Benner once wrote that expertise in nursing is the ability to see “the likely future,” to anticipate a clinical event before it happens. I think leadership is also the ability to see the likely future. By that measure, Mayor Alan Webber is not a leader.
The destruction of the historic obelisk on the Plaza was inevitable, not only by raising tension and threats in Santa Fe but also by the fate of statues and monuments across the nation taken down by domestic terrorists. They were abetted by Webber’s feckless delay in forming the Truth and Reconciliation Commission he had promised to address the issue. His explanation that he was “trying to architect it from the point of view of having it be so well thought out that everyone would accept it” is politically obtuse. His delay was an invitation to the act, a declaration to the perpetrators of his impotence.
Webber betrayed the public trust of elected office. His name will be forever linked with this moment that has changed Santa Fe forever.
James Kelly
Santa Fe
Circus time
Politically, it seems an appropriate time for the famous quote of e.e. cummings, who wrote, “damn everything but the circus” (out of context and written in 1970).
Laurie Archer
Santa Fe
Open racing
I am writing to respectfully request your support for the New Mexico Motorsports Coalition, a group comprised of racing facilities in New Mexico, along with racing related businesses and professionals, and their four-step plan to allow motorsports to safely resume statewide. Under New Mexico’s current reopening plan, racetracks must remain completely closed to competitors and fans. As a result, New Mexicans must travel to neighboring states in order to enjoy racing, resulting in lost revenue for racetracks within the state.
New Mexico has a rich motorsports tradition and is home to at least 16 racetracks and the businesses and enthusiasts that support them. The safe resumption of racing would provide desperately needed economic stimulus to New Mexico and a morale boost to its residents. With the racing season rapidly ending, time is of the essence.
Larry Bost
Albuquerque
Praise for St. Vincent
Yet more kudos for Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center: U.S. News and World Report has just done a feature on the best regional hospitals in the United States. For the first time, our wonderful hospital has been chosen as one of the best in the country. This follows on the partnership with Mayo Clinic, the only partnership of its kind in New Mexico.
As someone who has lived in this community for 14 years and knew the old St. Vincent Hospital, I have watched with great appreciation as our hospital has gotten better and better. This additional award is just the latest acknowledgment of its progress in health care, and I am proud of our hospital and the progress it continues to make.
Maureen McCarthy
Santa Fe
