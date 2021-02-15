Because there is snow and extreme cold now, I want to remind my fellow New Mexico residents to keep your sidewalks cleared for pedestrians. This includes removing:
u Snow and ice.
u Landscaping such as tree limbs, hedges, shrubs, and other plant materials, whether living or dead.
u Gravel, rock and other debris.
u Parked vehicles.
There are many more of us pedestrians out walking or running for exercise than before COVID, and these obstructions make it unsafe. I sincerely thank most of my neighbors who already keep their sidewalks passable.
Pat Wallace
Santa Fe
Popular policies
Many politicians tend to view policies as either left wing or right wing. Republicans refer to the recent Democratic policies as left wing as if that were anathema. In fact, those policies are what most Americans want. Poll after poll shows that Americans are much more “leftist” than even Democrats realize.
While Republicans think only of satisfying the wishes of their base, Democrats are far more concerned with giving the American people what they want. That is why they seem leftist.
Stephen E. Silver
Santa Fe
Yes, Rosemond
Please continue running the John Rosemond column. His commonsense approach to raising children acknowledges that they do need discipline and order in their lives. That’s most likely to come from parents who set clear boundaries and make it clear that they expect their kids to adhere to them.
Jerome Morzinski
Los Alamos
No, Rosemond
How many letters will it take for your editorial staff to stop allowing John Rosemond from spreading frequently false and misleading advice? People with far more education and training than Rosemond have addressed their disappointment in The New Mexican continuing to carry his column.
Rosemond’s insistence that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a “bogus psychological diagnosis” because there is no clinical test is out of step. The same could be said for schizophrenia and migraines. But these, like ADHD, are very real.
While some doctors and parents may rush to an ADHD diagnosis, that doesn’t mean it isn’t a real diagnosis. That doesn’t mean ADHD isn’t a real problem for kids and their families. Just telling kids to snap out of it, or being hard on them and enforcing strict punishments, doesn’t work and isn’t fair. Or worse, blaming parents entirely for having kids with an attention disorder.
There must be other far more qualified psychologists or doctors out there who could give scientifically grounded and loving advice to parents. I ask, like many others before me, that you stop buying and printing Rosemond’s column.
Deborah Rethemeyer
Santa Fe
Presbyterian
says thanks
It has been nearly a year since the pandemic began, and in that time the team at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center has been honored to take care of our community. Our clinicians have donned personal protective equipment every day, cared for and tested COVID-19 patients in our hospitals and clinic and now, thankfully, we are vaccinating individuals who qualify under the state’s criteria.
We want to thank our incredible Santa Fe community for your support during this challenging year for all of us. Our frontline staff and physicians have received beautiful handmade cards, drawings and poems, incredible food from local businesses, and water and snacks to keep them going during hard shifts.
The latest treasures came on Thursday in the form of hundreds of handmade Valentine’s Day cards from many thoughtful members of our community, another 500 cards from our amazing volunteers and another 100 cards and sweet treats from local high school students.
On behalf of the entire team, thank you for all of your kind words, prayers and thoughtful gifts. They truly mean the world to us.
Jon Wade
hospital chief executive
Presbyterian Santa Fe
Medical Center
Thanks, Christus
Hats off to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for a superb vaccine clinic. It was extremely well organized. Everyone was professional and kind.
Bill and Kay Neuhaus
Santa Fe
Logic, anyone?
I realize that I am not the sharpest instrument in the intellectual tool box but for the life of me, I cannot understand the arguments put forth by the Trumpist Republicans that their glorious leader, according to their interpretation of the Constitution, can not be impeached because he is not a sitting president.
But on the other hand they say that the election was rigged, and that he is the true and righteous president. Does that mean he is impeachable?
I’m so confused. Really shouldn’t have slept through Logic 101.
Kay Halbert
Las Vegas, N.M.
