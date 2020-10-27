President Donald Trump is no Don Giovanni, much as he has tried to be one. But there are some similarities. His crimes and shenanigans are numerous. He keeps slithering out of them and getting away with them, at least for now. We are both fascinated and horrified by him.
As with Don Giovanni, we are anxiously watching and waiting for him to receive his just desserts — that is, his descent into hell. Now he must be experiencing his own personal hell — that of becoming a loser. Hopefully, he will become one of the biggest losers “in history.”
Since he is so frequently shooting himself in the foot, it is very likely that he will “hoist on his own petard.” He will be fired. And the world will applaud.
Judy Moore-Kraichnan
Santa Fe
Respect voting rights
Regarding the article (“No place at polls for scare tactics with guns,” Oct. 25) by Miranda Viscoli and the Rev. Harry Eberts: According to the rules and regulations at polling places issued by the secretary of state, under the section titled “Voting and Elections,” there are some safety precautions in place that help protect voters from undue influence by any citizen or group.
In the section titled “What are the New Mexico Prohibitions against Voter Intimidation and Discriminatory Conduct?” there are examples of such intimidating and discriminatory conduct. One of the prohibitions is “brandishing of weapons.” By Webster, “ ‘brandishing’ is to wave menacingly, flourish, flaunt or flash.”
So if there are two or more individuals lawfully carrying a weapon at your polling place (no matter where it is), they can lick it, nuzzle it, mentally embrace it and love it from afar. But if they touch it and you feel menaced, they are then “conspiring to interfere with a person’s right to vote” and are subject to up to 10 years in prison. Once there, they will learn to respect the voting rights of New Mexicans as they scratch the days of their sentence onto the walls of their cell with that bullet jewelry they so lovingly carry around their necks.
Richard Earnheart
Santa Fe
Dump Trump
President Donald Trump debases himself and the presidency almost every time he speaks. Facts and truth are inconvenient and ignored.
Consider that his comments regarding the coronavirus pandemic started with declaring it a hoax. Now he assures us that the virus is behind us. Really? Tell this to patients in intensive care.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert and arguably a national treasure, is being disrespected by Trump. Trump also represents a clear threat to the foundations of democracy as his administration is both corrupt and incompetent.
Our friends and allies despair, and our enemies just laugh at us. There is so much despondency and gloom these days. For me, a bit of humor is the word “trumpery.” It means something without value or nonsense, as in President Trump’s comments about the coronavirus. Please, dump Trump when voting to keep America great.
Peter W. Dorfman
professor emeritus
New Mexico State University
Immoral approach
The Great Barrington Declaration is a dangerous approach to the coronavirus pandemic. Candidate Gregg Schmedes, for New Mexico Senate District 19, recently announced on Facebook that he signed the pledge supporting this garbage political theater that could kill millions of Americans. The declaration supports letting COVID-19 “compassionately” rip through our communities to reach “herd immunity” of 60 percent. Only some 10 percent of Americans have been exposed to COVID-19, resulting in some 230,000 Americans dead and many survivors left with long-term health problems. Getting to 60 percent exposure means many more dead and chronically ill Americans.
There are other ways to safely open up our communities that don’t involve “compassionately culling the herd,” a euphemism for needlessly killing Americans, causing debilitating secondary COVID-19-related illness and racking up massive medical bills. The Great Barrington Declaration is a deadly, immoral approach.
Claudia Klesert
Albuquerque
For shame
Here is why President Donald Trump should not be reelected. He has never adequately expressed condolences to the families for the deaths of some 230,000 of our fellow citizens. Shame on him.
Benita Vassallo
Santa Fe
Tired act
President Donald Trump is to politics what P.T. Barnum was to the circus. Trump’s clown act is tired. A mute button for the last debate was only a partial fix — like trying to make something idiot-proof.
Also, a tip-o-the-hat to Kenny Goering. She may be a “really old woman” (“Term limits for all,” Letters to the Editor, Oct. 20), but she thinks young.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
About those Beach Boys
Regarding the article (“Trump, Biden go on offense in states they’re trying to flip,” Oct. 19): My heart goes out to Brian Wilson of the real Beach Boys. In the Newport Beach, Calif., fundraiser for Trump, a Beach Boys cover band was hired to play. The leader of that cover band is an avowed Trump supporter, unlike Brian Wilson, who is mortified and deeply dismayed that the world thinks he might be supporting the president.
I don’t think it’s the fault of The New Mexican, but I want to make clear that it was a cover band licensed by Wilson to play Beach Boys songs.
Lynn Osborne
Santa Fe
Hardly patriotic
Today at noon, when I was attempting to turn off Rodeo Road onto the bridge over Interstate 25, the intersection was blocked by a large vehicle decorated with huge American Flags. The driver was waving other members of his caravan through a red light at high speeds with loud honking and similar gaudy displays.
This was not patriotism. Nor was it anything remotely similar to a Fourth of July parade in celebration of our country’s birth. It was a form of intimidation, plain and simple, with flags and speed and noise being used to scare other drivers.
It was toxic masculinity, driven by the need to prove “toughness” and disdain of others who might get in their way.
Tom Kitch
Santa Fe
A leader for science
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s “go hard, go early” response to the coronavirus effectively stamped out COVID-19 in New Zealand.
Meanwhile, our president is in denial as cases in the U.S. continue to soar out of control. We need a president who believes in science.
Camille Morrison
Los Alamos
On our own
Forgive the cynicism, but with President Donald Trump continuing to hold maskless rallies and attacking experts who are only following the science, it seems to me that his health care plan, for now, is to use the coronavirus to reduce the number of citizens with underlying conditions. It is, after all, what is occurring as the death rate continues to rise.
It might be wrong to put it in this context, but I simply cannot think of any valid reason to support his actions and inactions when it comes to doing what is right.
People need to stop counting on him and continue to, as a matter of personal choice, wear masks, practice good hygiene, stay away from large gatherings and also away from those who do choose to attend.
Rick Gonzales
Santa Fe
