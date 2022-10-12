The Planning Commission shortly will take up the question again of whether 22 acres of designated open space along South Meadows Road will be turned into a 161-unit subdivision with five acres left over for outdoor recreation. Let’s hope the debate can be more civilized this time around, with fewer charges of NIMBY-ism by developer Homewise and its allies and employees.

Tiempos Lindos and nearby Fairway Village were built as affordable housing in 1985, which is why the neighborhood has remained diverse. Plenty of homeowners in the area couldn’t have bought their homes without Homewise's help, so let’s drop the NIMBY epithet. Instead, let’s hear the case for why more housing is the best use of valuable outdoor space in an area that already has the densest population in the city.

Rachel Thompson

