The Planning Commission shortly will take up the question again of whether 22 acres of designated open space along South Meadows Road will be turned into a 161-unit subdivision with five acres left over for outdoor recreation. Let’s hope the debate can be more civilized this time around, with fewer charges of NIMBY-ism by developer Homewise and its allies and employees.
Tiempos Lindos and nearby Fairway Village were built as affordable housing in 1985, which is why the neighborhood has remained diverse. Plenty of homeowners in the area couldn’t have bought their homes without Homewise's help, so let’s drop the NIMBY epithet. Instead, let’s hear the case for why more housing is the best use of valuable outdoor space in an area that already has the densest population in the city.
Rachel Thompson
Santa Fe
Wrong sort of change
Mark Wrongchetti may have been able to get away with lying to New Mexicans about the weather. The weather cannot be verified. But taking campaign contributions from known seditionists and insurrectionists can be verified. His campaign apparently cannot or will not tell the truth either as to why they haven't returned a combined $13,000 his campaign has received from three people who signed fake electoral vote certifications after the 2020 presidential election. New Mexico absolutely cannot afford to have a man leading our state who has zero idea of how to run a state, has never been elected to public office, cannot begin to tell the truth and associates with people intent on overthrowing the U.S. government. He purports to offer change. That kind of change we definitely do not need.
Barbara Holloway
Galisteo
Answer the questions
The League of Women Voters' election guide was included with a recent edition of this paper. It impartially reports, in candidates’ own words, candidates’ stances on issues. It’s disappointing when any candidate fails to respond and make their views known to voters. Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives (Alexis Martinez Johnson), governor (Mark Ronchetti) and lieutenant governor (Ant L. Thornton) sent no responses to questions about abortion and gun safety laws. Having GOP candidates refuse to state their (current) positions suggests they want to hide their unpopular views. Shame on candidates who lack the courage of their convictions and the integrity to be open about them. They do not deserve to be elected.
Janet Elder
Santa Fe
Vote to be counted
Your vote will not count:
If you do not cast it.
Make the time
Make the effort
Get out and vote
James Mokres
Santa Fe
Invasion, not a war
It really burns me when anyone refers to the situation in the Ukraine as a "war." It's not a war; the Russians invaded the country and are massacring the people in the Ukraine without provocation.
Joe Gurule
Santa Fe
Musical bliss
Bravo! The Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra just gave its second concert of the season, and both were deserving of the extended standing ovation received from the capacity crowd at the Lensic. I am originally from Massachusetts and attended many Boston Symphony concerts, both in Boston and at Tanglewood. At the recent Santa Fe Symphony concerts, if you closed your eyes, you could imagine you were listening to the Boston Symphony or any great orchestra. We have a gem here.
Mathew Frauwirth
Santa Fe
Let everyone know
The League of Women Voters asked both candidates for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District their views on codifying abortion rights and gun safety laws. U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández responded to both questions forthrightly and succinctly. Her opponent, Alexis Martinez Johnson, did not respond to either question. At all. And yet, Johnson did publish her views on a right-wing website. What did she have to say to the MAGA base that she didn't want to say to us all?