When I read The New Mexican, I always look for Ricardo Caté’s Without Reservations cartoon. Caté deftly elucidates the differences and similarities between Native and non-Native cultures in a way that’s educational and humorous without being critical or unkind. Any reader who hasn’t seen it — especially the many newcomers to the Santa Fe area who don’t know much about contemporary Puebloan culture — should check it out. He never fails to make me smile.
Hollis Walker
Santa Fe
Social divide
There is a great, deep and serious social divide in this country. It was created by the questionable response to the coronavirus pandemic. There now clearly exists a social divide between the people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and the people who have not taken the vaccine. The vaccinated claim the unvaccinated spread viruses, are unclean and selfish and are not concerned about the welfare of the general population. The vaccinated claim that, as sovereign people, they have a right to choose what goes into their body. Also, they see the vaccine as being experimental, unlicensed and unapproved gene therapy and very different from the historically usual vaccines.
A relative of mine messaged me recently, “It’s a weird social divide in our country right now. It’s like the vaccinated and unvaccinated are unspoken enemies. And that our relations are such that peace can only exist by virtue of an unspoken truce between parties.”
How can we mitigate this social divide in our country? Is it enough to simply respect the choices of others? Will personal health choices be a source of irreconcilable division in our nation from henceforth? I don’t have a clear answer.
James Keele
Santa Fe
No appeal
I have found many parking meters to be out of order. In early August, when a restaurant’s parking lot was full, I parked at a meter that would not accept a credit card. I couldn’t get ParkMobile app to work, either. I was on my way to a surprise luncheon and did not have time to look for another meter or report the meter as “out of order.” When I returned from lunch, I found a citation for $35. I filed an appeal on the same day based on the meter being “out of order” and patiently waited for a decision. Twelve weeks later, I received a notice that my appeal was denied for lack of evidence and the fine was now $126.50.
I reread the back of the citation. It states “failure to take action on this citation within 15 days will lead to: 1. Additional Penalties — the original fine amount will double on the 16th day from the date the citation was issued and additional penalties will be assessed for non-payment after 30 days.” I filed my appeal within the requisite 15-day period, so why was my fine more than tripled? If the city requires that one pay the fine as a condition of appealing a citation, that should be clearly stated. I am an attorney, and I would be happy to rewrite the instructions. I paid the $126.50 fine “under protest” because it seemed pointless to request an administrative hearing when my initial appeal was summarily denied. This is no way to encourage residents to patronize downtown restaurants.
Roberta Colton
Santa Fe
Activist judges
Doctors suing over state law have no standing (“Christian doctors sue over N.M.’s aid-in-dying law,” Dec. 17)? The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case about another onerous religious state law requiring an “artist” to perform services for couples about whom the artist’s religion objects. I don’t think the Supreme Court even allowed market forces to impinge on the artist’s values. Is it really conservative to completely avoid opportunities for “the market” to sort out these issues? (Does anyone else recall a snarky joke on Saturday Night Live about a plaintiff’s hair highlights in her website making it unlikely clients offending her sensibilities would ever engage her services?) Who used to complain about activist judges? I recall it was the GOP.