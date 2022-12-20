When I read The New Mexican, I always look for Ricardo Caté’s Without Reservations cartoon. Caté deftly elucidates the differences and similarities between Native and non-Native cultures in a way that’s educational and humorous without being critical or unkind. Any reader who hasn’t seen it — especially the many newcomers to the Santa Fe area who don’t know much about contemporary Puebloan culture — should check it out. He never fails to make me smile.

Hollis Walker

Santa Fe

