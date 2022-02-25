There have been some wonderful letters written about the late Javier Gonzales and what an asset he was to our community and how much he meant to all of us who knew and loved him.
His family has asked anyone who wants to create a remembrance in honor of something Javier held dear, to donate to the Javier Gonzales Memorial Fund to support the efforts of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Javier was devoted to our hospital and worked tirelessly to support it through his work as head of the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation and as a senior member of management of our hospital.
Please join me in making a donation to this very worthwhile cause. You may send your donation to The St. Vincent Hospital Foundation, earmarked for the Javier Gonzales Memorial Fund at 455 St. Michael's Drive, Second Floor, Santa Fe, NM 87505.
Maureen McCarthy
Santa Fe
Helping the comfortable
Yes, with all the problems we are facing in the world, why not expend money, time and energy to ensure that the well-to-do folks on the north side of Santa Fe are not disturbed by the noise the rest of the population makes as they go about their business ("Northside homes could use a break from road noise," Feb. 22). Really, all those truckers delivering necessities as well as luxury goods should be more considerate. A nice high wall would give the entitled such comfort.
Dorothea Migliori
Santa Fe
Privilege of aging
I take umbrage at the reference ("A good eye," Letters to the Editor, Feb. 9) to the many "gray-haired older women of Santa Fe often relegated to the sidelines." I am not that gray yet but approaching my 78th year and will not be defined or "sidelined" by an adolescent culture that celebrates youth and disregards its elders. Age is a privilege denied to many, and I am grateful that I have lived these many decades, experiencing the joys and sorrows of each, hopefully learning something along the way.
"No spring, nor summer hath such grace
As I have seen in one autumnal face."
John Donne
English Poet
Gabrilla Hoeglund
Santa Fe
Confusing code
The city's building code is generally out-of-date. While giving us a new roof, our roofers told use they were required by this code to destroy/fracture/weaken portions of our stucco by modifying it so that it is considerably weaker than before, making it likely to fall before its normal life. The work also is causing deterioration problems that do not need to exist. So we will have to have a new coat of stucco, which we cannot afford due to the exorbitant cost of our new roof.
M.J. Phelps
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.