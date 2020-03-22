At this writing, it is midafternoon and the Railyard is eerily silent. No trains. REI and the Violet Crown Cinema are both closed. About the only people around are dog-walkers. It is starkly evident that the general population is taking the warnings about the coronavirus seriously and social distancing is happening.
These are the right things to do, and perhaps we should have started earlier. Still, we appear here to be in the initial stages when compared to the two coasts, so, hopefully, we will see a lesser impact because of the state and local initiatives in place. But it remains to be seen. The contrast with nature unfolding around us for another spring, with this invisible invader present, is difficult to reconcile. However, this is our new normal, and let us hope this storm passes in short order.
Daniel Nickelson
Santa Fe
Support Leger Fernandez
When President Donald Trump was elected, I decided to do my part to make change in my country. I became active in my Democratic ward and was a delegate to the state convention in 2018 and 2020.
According to some, contributing my time to building a strong party and electing qualified candidates, has made me an “insider,” making my vote for Teresa Leger Fernandez irrelevant (“Party insiders make picks at pre-primary conventions,” March 8). What isn’t irrelevant is the large number of people, active Democrats and many getting involved for the first time, who came to the ward meetings to vote for delegates who would support Teresa at the convention.
They came because they know Teresa is the most qualified candidate and will best represent our district. Teresa has dedicated herself to her community, and it was this community who came out to support her.
Sheila Vaughn
Santa Fe
Woeful reality
Political television ads are written, staged, shot and edited like a very short movie or a stage play. Michael Bloomberg’s TV campaign spent $500 million dollars for a couple of months’ worth of short regional TV advertising. Five hundred million dollars is the equivalent of 3½ years’ worth of grants issued by the National Endowment for the Arts for our entire country. There are several things wrong with this picture: that people among us have 500 million discretionary dollars; that our elections are for sale; and that the arts in this country are so woefully underfunded that we are impoverishing our imaginations and our creativity for generations to come.
John Flax
Santa Fe
No place for nuclear
The midtown project is an opportunity for creative approaches to developing arts, housing, and social projects. There is no place for Los Alamos National Laboratories in Santa Fe. I urge the City Council to adopt a resolution preventing LANL or its parent, the National Nuclear Security Administration, from participating in the midtown project.
Our senators and representative need to adopt a resolution requesting a sitewide environmental impact statement for LANL. All governmental agencies should condemn any industrial plutonium processing and manufacture of plutonium warhead cores (pits) at LANL. There is no safe way to store nuclear waste. There is no absolute way to protect workers and neighboring residents from radiation. There is no safe way to protect the world from nuclear annihilation if the U.S. embarks on another nuclear arms race.
Please contact members of the City Council, as well as our senators and representative, to let them know we want no part of new nuclear development. Projected plutonium pits are an inevitable environmental disaster.
Nancy King, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.