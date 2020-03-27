Put a couple of rubber bands in your pocket. Get a cart and wipe down the handle with wipes, if provided. Go immediately to the produce section. For Gen Z, that’s the area with bright, colorful objects piled on tables. Pull a clear bag from a roll and put it over grabbing hand. Wrap the rubber band over bag at forearm. Shop. Don’t touch anything with the hand not in the bag. If there are no wipes at entry, bag both hands. Pile stuff on conveyor belt with bagged hand. Stick in or swipe card with clean hand. Punch buttons and sign with bagged hand. When finished, turn bags(s) inside out, tie off and drop in garbage at exit.
Kim Shanahan
Santa Fe
You’ve got a friend
As our Santa Fe community grapples with upended lives, our local newspaper is that “friend” who comes to our door every morning and serves as a daily source of news and information during this time of shared hardship. A local newspaper — at its best — is the connective tissue that binds us together and helps us to feel less isolated and alone. Even as hospitals continue to function and grocery stores stay open as lifelines of survival, a newspaper addresses the basic human need to be heard and to feel connected to the wider community while sequestered in our homes.
Those malign leaders who invoke the phrase “enemy of the people” when referring to a free press don’t want us to come together as one in a communal expression of good will and solidarity but want to keep us in an chronic state of paranoia and learned deference to the dear leader. A robust newspaper that maintains a finger on the pulse of its city registers “vital signs” on a daily basis — a touchstone to our common humanity (or lack thereof); a friend that need not subscribe to social distancing. Bless all those who labor on our behalf in these uncertain and beleaguered times.
Barbara Allen Kenney
Santa Fe
Broken for years
As a registered nurse and someone who has supported health care as a right for 50 years, I am concerned that too many confuse universal access with minimizing the COVID-19 pandemic. It would not. There has been a growing nursing shortage for decades and too little funds to support more nursing schools.
Public health played a key role in the polio epidemic. Since the 1960s, public health has been gutted, so there are few community-based staff to investigate and track those who are infected to minimize the risk to the community.
According to Kaiser Health News, seven rural counties in New Mexico have no emergency rooms or hospitals, and seven have hospitals with no intensive care units because there is little or no support to underwrite facilities to keep them open as population falls. If you get sick or injured, you have to travel hours for care. In a pandemic, that may mean there is nowhere to go. This is not the time for political slogans by any group or party. It is time to look at what has been a broken health system for years.
Pat Barnett, R.N., J.D.
Santa Fe
Jumble away
If isolation, quarantine, sheltering in place, hunkering down at home or whatever you call your situation is getting to you, I have a suggestion. Try to work the Jumble puzzle (usually on the back of the comics section in The New Mexican); then check out the Jumble Hints blog at jumblehints.blogspot.com. If you didn’t get the solution to the puzzle, there will be hints there in poem form. If you did solve the puzzle, there will be an added puzzle there in trying to identify all the hints, which others tell me is even more fun! There are also links there to sites where you can work the puzzles online. Did you know there are two Jumbles on Sunday? So far as I know, Jumble Hints is the only website on the internet that covers both the four-clue and six-clue Sunday Jumbles.
Owen Lorion
Santa Fe
Higher expectations
To read the My View by school Superintendent Veronica García (“Get ready to work collaboratively to better our schools,” March 1), one would think our schools are on the verge of a superior makeover. According to her, all that is needed is for the community to work together. Of course, the new community effort will need a project manager to be paid by funds allotted for education. It would be better if these funds went to the teachers and kids in the classroom.
According to the Wall Street Journal (“Warren’s insight on teacher pay,” Dec. 5), new funds are at risk of being allotted to just this kind of out-of-classroom effort. The school committee is also using funds to decide on redistricting, another out-of-classroom expenditure. For our schools to rise above last place nationally, what is needed is professional assistance for teachers and an atmosphere of high expectations within each school. Not easy, but essential.
Sally Sabo
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.