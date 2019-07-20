At first I thought it was a typographical error (“Candidates raking in cash for CD3 race,” July 16) and that it meant “ranking” instead of “raking,” but I got it. It’s actually both. I wondered about the correlation between the size of contributions and getting elected, and as expected, it is not a one-to-one causality.
While it’s complicated, we can see the results of peddling influence from billionaires’ contributions right on down to smaller ones. What we need are honesty and transparency from every candidate. When we elect someone who is qualified to be in the position for which they are running, there is a much better chance of that person serving the public interest and not his or her own. “Follow the money” is a revealing exercise, whether nationally or locally, right here. All registered voters get to decide who they believe is the best candidate and why. You can also contribute time and effort to help your preferred candidate get elected.
Gary Gruber
Santa Fe
Getting good policy
Ever wonder why rock-solid, no-brainer progressive bills never make it to becoming law in New Mexico? Wonder no more. Retake Our Democracy, a statewide advocacy organization founded by Santa Feans Paul Gibson and Roxanne Barber, not only identifies the regressive legislators, it has a plan to dislodge them from power. Best of all, Retake has a proven track record of getting results and of promoting outcomes that a majority of New Mexicans favor.
What this means is that we citizens have a ready-made vehicle of getting done the good policy that will catapult New Mexico out of the national basement and into a leader in creative, equitable legislation. Right now, we can progress from accountability to accomplishment. No more excuses. No more cynical, “It will always be this way.” Get a cup of coffee and check out the report card at retakeourdemocracy.org and, as importantly, participate in the process. It’s easier than you think.
Robert Baroody
Santa Fe
Someday on Mars
Let’s not create controversy where there is none, over whether New Mexico green chile is better than that grown in the state to the north of us (“Importance of chile goes beyond bragging rights,” Our View, July 11). Rather, consider that New Mexico chile is so good that is about to become the best in the universe. Well, at least in our solar system in the immediate future. NASA technical and horticultural scientist Jacob Torres from New Mexico has introduced the Española chile pepper, native to New Mexico, to the space agency, and it is now to be grown on the space station. Read all about it online and feel comfortable knowing that whether here on Earth or out in space, those of us who know better will be able to have our New Mexico chile red, green or Christmas someday on Mars.
Lisa Bybee
Santa Fe
Expressing thanks
The Singleton family wishes to express our sincere thanks and appreciation for the wonderful memorial service the citizens of Santa Fe provided to our sister, cousin and aunt, Sarah Singleton, last Sunday. The service of remembrance was held at Temple Beth Shalom and was officiated by Aaron Wolf. The remarks made by her colleagues and friends, Tom Olson, Judge Nan Nash and Paula Maynes were most heartwarming and showed a deep and sincere respect for our beloved Sarah. The many friends who spoke to us privately after the ceremony also conveyed an intense love and appreciation for Sarah in all aspects of her life. We can see why Sarah chose New Mexico as a place to put down roots and make a mark.
Palmer Singleton
Atlanta
David Singleton
Durham, N.C.
Sam Singleton-Freeman
Milwaukee