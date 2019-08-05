For the past 12 years, I have been working on behalf of Constru Casa, a non-governmental agency working in Central America, specifically Guatemala, addressing the root causes of poverty. Our mission is to stabilize families, by working with local social organizations and providing them with homes with bathrooms, filtered water, and efficient wood burning stoves. We have constructed more than 1,400 homes, schools and community centers, and I have witnessed the profound impact these projects have on the health and stability of hundreds of families.
As a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity supporting a Guatemalan nonprofit organization, we are constantly faced with the question, “Why support charities outside of our borders?” Our response is not to judge how one chooses to give; we can only encourage the value of efforts to reduce global poverty, particularly in light of the current border crisis. Our organization has been working for 15 years without governmental support or corporate sponsors. As the scholar Abraham Heschel wrote, “The degree to which one is sensitive to other people’s suffering, to other men’s humanity, is the index of one’s own humanity.”
Jim Hille
president
Friends of Constru Casa, USA
Santa Fe
Support Gila
I helped negotiate New Mexico’s part of the federal 2004 Arizona Water Settlements Act. The AWSA includes what many term the “Gila project.” The Gila project provides New Mexico an additional annual allocation of 14,000 acre-feet of water from the Gila Basin and $80 million to $147 million of federal funds to build the Gila dam project. With climate change, the long-term economic value of the additional Arizona Water Settlements Act water will be immense.
The goal of the Gila project is to enhance local economies and provide for future water needs in Southwest New Mexico. As currently configured, the Gila Project will protect, not imperil, the environment. It is puzzling that a governor pursuing economic growth would ignore her best hope to improve the economies of the four counties in Southwest New Mexico and let all the water and most of the money revert to Arizona. That would be a tragedy.
Craig Roepke
Santa Fe
Hard to believe
So New Mexico Highlands University has a new symbol for its athletic department. (“Several months and thousands of dollars later, Highlands unveils new logo,” Aug. 1). “Designed by a company in Maryland … the purple and gray logo is similar to the previous design, replacing a silhouetted cowboy and horse with one showing more detail.” Apparently there were no graphic designers in all of New Mexico that could have done this.
Jim Meehan
Santa Fe
Puzzling alliance
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., chose to vote for Interior Secretary David Bernhardt (“Senators split on Interior nominee,” April 9) — a man with whom the senator said he could work. Now Mr. Bernhardt has signed an order making William Perry Pendley acting director of the Bureau of Land Management. Mr. Pendley, a former Interior appointee in the Reagan administration, consistently has championed privatization and liquidation of public lands. So, Sen. Heinrich, what do you have to say about this appointment? How are you working with Mr. Bernhardt now? How are you working to protect and preserve our public lands?
Nancy King
Santa Fe
Sadly, not surprised
Sadly, we are no longer “stunned” by gun violence. The unthinkable has become thinkable. No gathering is immune — places of worship, schools or music venues. I think about it every time that I attend a Lensic Performing Arts Center performance, our wonderful art markets, church, the airport, stores or a parade. Such violence has eroded our sense of safety and security. So, frightened or apprehensive is certainly accurate, but stunned — which implies an element of surprise — is not. We aren’t surprised any more. Just scared. And the rhetoric from the right wing and their unwillingness to legislate reasonable gun control is appalling, stoking the fires of hatred and violence.
Cathlynn Groh
Santa Fe