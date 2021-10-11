The idea that it is shameful to be poor originated in Calvinist doctrine ("Don't make War on Poverty into War on the Poor," Our View, Sept. 18). It went like this: The poor are deservedly poor; they were lazy and disobeyed God's injunction to work.
It is a central American myth that prosperity is available to everyone who strives for it. I think it is essential for people applying for financial assistance to have no shame and to tell the honest truth to their interviewers.
Little effort should be wasted on trying to track down fathers who abandon their children and force them to pay up. I think that is a losing battle and detracts from the main purpose of welfare, which is to try to get families back on their feet financially and tide them over in the meantime. The main reason there is poverty in America is because employers pay wages that are insufficient to maintain families beyond the poverty level. If employers paid decent wages, there would be much less need for government handouts.
Stephen Silver
Santa Fe
Property of Texas
With its new anti-choice law, Texas has enslaved the female population of that state by claiming ownership over women's bodies.
Texas has said to its female citizens: You do not have the constitutional right to be free to live your life. We own you. Your life and your choices are the property of the state of Texas.
I was under the impression that slavery ended after the Civil War in 1865. I call for strong federal sanctions to be established against the state of Texas for reinstituting the slavery, the ownership of human beings — their bodies and minds — and deputizing its citizens to terrorize supporters of these female slaves who choose freedom. Texas must be punished for this outrageous, insulting, anti-Democratic, sexist, archaic, new law using abortion as a means of putting women back in their place — voteless servants, slaves.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
A slow-moving coup
Are there any real conservatives? I mean those who believe in lawful, constitutional governance — not simply right-wingers. If so, why are they not condemning those (nearly all) Republican lawmakers devoted to destabilizing the nation and paving the way for fascism? Could they be hoping that a right-wing takeover of the the government would lead to a conservative government in accord with conservative principles?
Not a chance! The 2024 fascist coup that Republicans are now engineering — calling it patriotism — promises even more corruption than Donald Trump’s presidency, more intentional cruelty and more rule nakedly based on graft, fear, government-sanctioned violence, bigotry and hatred. Vocal, real conservatives will be treated like U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who defended the Constitution in the face of insurrectionists and was stripped of congressional Republican leadership. Speaking out, they will be condemned by Republicans, unless in speaking they abandon constitutional governance in favor of prestige, power, comfort — and fascism.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
A better choice
Mayor Alan Webber has run a well-orchestrated campaign. But there are legitimate criticisms about his accomplishments and goals. The maintenance of city infrastructure has been spotty; the monument affair was timid, with the casualties being culture and history; his leadership during the pandemic was adherence to the governor's guidelines; and crime has been little discussed.
I fault the mayor for not involving the local Congressional delegation to get funding for necessary airport improvements. The mayor emphasizes smart growth, but New Mexico is severely resource limited, being water poor. Water conservation and recycling are maintenance, not growth strategies. The mayor could have engaged other leaders from Southwestern states to form a significant Congressional delegation to address Southwestern water problems in the infrastructure bills pending before Congress. The subject is also a great assignment for a national laboratory.
For me, the mayor has earned a solid C in his first term, likely a better grade than his opponents would achieve.
Sam Short
Santa Fe
Own it
The New Mexican itself writes its headlines for the letters and My Views that are submitted for publication ("Campaign's use of newspaper logo sparks confusion," Oct. 9).
So is Mayor Alan Webber responsible for the headline that accompanied the My View criticizing Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler for her lack of support for mask mandates ? Absolutely not! The New Mexican wrote it.
Did Vigil Coppler submit something acceptable to the council that was pro-mask? Absolutely not.
Anne Albrink
Santa Fe
