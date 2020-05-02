Friends and I have been sharing ideas about places to make donations in the midst of this health and economic crisis. I have chosen locally the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place and The Food Depot. But we also are asking what else can we do while staying at home that would be helpful.
Here’s a suggestion that can be done from home with email or phone. Use your voice to tell our congressional delegation to fight for more funding for food, low-income rental housing and prevention of homelessness in the next piece of COVID-19 relief funding. Specifically, increase funding by at least 15 percent for SNAP (food stamps), which provides food help to 1 in 4 New Mexicans; add $100 billion in emergency rental assistance for low-income renters; and enact a national moratorium on evictions until this crisis is over and people are working again.
Call U.S. Rep Ben Luján, 202-225-6190; Sen. Tom Udall, 202-224-6621; Sen. Martin Heinrich, 202-224-5521.
Lydia Pendley
RESULTS-Santa Fe
Booster?
My wife and I were discussing next year’s flu shot and I said, “Let’s get it with the booster.” So she asked, “Which booster? Bleach or Lysol?” Hope nobody dies with this advice, but to all you people who voted for this ignorant, unstable genius, shame on you. Vote for that guy again and shame on you forever.
Richard Ramsey
Santa Fe
The bug is winning
Sometimes you think you have your bases covered: newest missiles, faster planes, greater gizmos, sleeker ships. And then an aircraft carrier costing about $13 billion, give or take, is taken out by a bug. Seriously, a bug, or variation thereof. Is this asymmetrical warfare? If so, the bug’s winning. Some $700 billion is being spent on defense of these United States; a can of Lysol per person would have been money better spent. I believe it’s time we rethink our budgetary priorities. If you want to save some money, nuke the wall.
P.S.: Please wash your hands after reading.
Richard Earnheart
Santa Fe
Mandatory masks
It is now well-established that a person wearing a mask is less likely to transmit the coronavirus to others. That is why I am surprised and disappointed to see that the vast majority of store employees at Smith’s and Albertsons grocery stores are not wearing masks. Moreover, nonmasked employees who are stocking shelves or taking inventory frequently will walk up immediately beside you, ignoring any sense of social distancing.
Smith’s and Albertsons are large employers with large amounts of financial capital. Both should immediately obtain masks for their employees (cloth or fabric is sufficient) and require them to wear the masks. There is no reason for these stores to put shoppers at what is an unnecessary risk. To take this a step further, I wish that our governor would require the owners of every facility that is open to the public at this time to provide employees with masks and require that masks be worn.
Lawrence Barty
Santa Fe
An essential service
Free the BURRT. All activities for the general public at the Buckman Road Recycling & Transfer Station have been stopped at this point. The recycling area is outdoors with large distances between the recycling containers — very easy for the necessary social distancing. My view is that this is an essential service for our community, and the general public should be allowed to use their recycling area again. Free the BURRT.
Ken Wallace
Santa Fe
Perfect timing
With the economic impact of the novel coronavirus descending on us, it is time to finally establish a public bank in New Mexico. This will keep our public resources here in our state and available for local needs rather than sending all that interest out of state and into a big bank. For more information, contact the Alliance for Local Economic Prosperity (info@aflep.org).
Stefany Burrowes
Santa Fe
Appreciated assistance
A big thank-you to Sen. Martin Heinrich’s office — especially Patricia Dominguez! My small business applied for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program on the first day applications were accepted (April 3). After getting the runaround from my (national) bank for three weeks, my application was still not finalized due to “missing documents,” with no specificity or guidance and a communication black hole otherwise. Within a day of emailing Heinrich’s office, Dominguez called me, patiently listened and then went to work finding the right contact at my bank, which she delivered within two hours. As a direct result, my application was finalized and submitted to the Small Business Administration. Valuable lesson learned: Reach out for help when you need it (to your elected officials if necessary — this was a first for me), and trust that there really are people who want to provide it.
A. Rachelle Howell
Santa Fe
Proceed with caution
I am a pulmonary and critical care physician in Santa Fe, and I would like to caution the public about the use of COVID-19 antibody testing. The April 27 article in the Santa Fe New Mexican, “Christus St. Vincent begins coronavirus antibody testing,” correctly pointed out that it is not clear to what degree or how long antibodies actually protect against reinfection. However, even more concerning — and not mentioned in the story — is that in a population where COVID-19 infection rates remain low, the false positive rate is unacceptably high. Indeed, if you have a test that is positive for antibodies in New Mexico, it is more likely a false positive result than a true positive result. In short, not only is a positive result hard to interpret in terms of the degree of immunity it suggests — it’s also likely to be just wrong.
It’s a counterintuitive concept to grasp, but the predictive ability of any test is based not only on “how good the test is” (i.e. specificity and sensitivity) — but on the background prevalence of the condition you are looking for. COVID-19 antibody testing is meaningful only in populations or individuals where the likelihood of prior infection is relatively high (at least 5 percent to 15 percent). This may apply in certain areas of the world hit hard by COVID-19 (for example, New York or Italy) and also in some groups of New Mexicans (for example, close contacts of people with COVID-19 infection, health care workers or residents in nursing homes where there have been outbreaks). But it probably does not apply to the general population in New Mexico — at least not yet. One day, when a larger proportion of New Mexicans have been infected, COVID-19 antibody testing may become an important strategy to safely reopen society and get us back to work. But that day is not yet here.
Dr. Lara Goitein
Santa Fe
Necessary, not elective
For weeks, I’ve suffered intense pain from the complete tear and dislocation of a bicep tendon and the failure of previous rotator cuff surgery, resulting in continuing decrease of function and difficulty in sleeping. Would that the governor have suffered the same, so that she would have altered her view that necessary corrective surgery was elective and nonessential. I hope that her insensitivity, lack of compassion and leadership will cost her dearly come the next election.
Carol Paul
Santa Fe
Top-notch service
My husband and I live in Abiquiú and have been practicing social distancing, wearing masks and gloves and mostly just going to our little post office and general store. In need of a more substantial grocery haul, we decided to take advantage of Kaune’s Sunday-only-for-seniors shopping. It was a relaxing and joyful experience as everyone was especially kind and helpful, and we were able to cross everything off our list. All the employees wore face masks and gloves, which made us feel safe. We plan to put this trip on “automatic repeat” every so often — though we will continue to support our well-stocked local store, Bode’s.
After checking out and loading our groceries, we called in an order for a couple of pizzas to pick up at Joe’s Diner. In our opinion, Roland Richter makes the best pie in town, with house-made mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce. The “delivery” person was protected and pleasant as she set our pizza down — where we then retrieved it and popped it into our insulated pizza bag and headed on home. A great and safe day in Santa Fe.
Lori Faye Bock
Abiquiú
Senior fitness matters
Physical exercise, especially for older adults, is critical in maintaining physical and mental good health. Exercise controls weight and is needed now more than ever with our spending so much time sheltering in place. Exercise improves mood. Exercise combats health conditions and diseases, playing a role in preventing falls by improving balance. Exercise boosts energy and improve sleep.
Jeff Della Penna is my trainer. I am one of his seniors. I am not vulnerable because Jeff has kept me in good health. As far as I’m concerned, working with trainers is an essential service. We both check our temperatures prior to working out. We wear gloves and masks. We are protected and safeguarded.
Kathleen Parks-Yoast
Santa Fe
Moving tribute
Carmella Padilla’s (“Elegy for Charmay,” April 19) was beautifully written, capturing her personality, uniqueness and abundant contributions to individuals and organizations in Santa Fe. I, like countless others, can’t imagine this town without her. Among the many contributions Charmay made to the Institute of American Indian Arts was a donation two weeks before she passed of her collection of indigenous contemporary art and 14 boxes of books on indigenous arts and cultures to the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts. The museum will steward them with honor. Eventually, they will be available for students and scholars to study. As her memorial says, “Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there. I did not die.” Charmay Allred will live forever in the hearts and minds of everyone she touched.
Patsy Phillips
director, IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts
Santa Fe
For equal coverage
With seven candidates running for the 3rd Congressional District seat, why is The New Mexican giving one candidate name/photo recognition above the fold? Not once but twice this has happened, March 23 (front page) and April 17 (Local & Region). Yet in March, when Democratic delegates met and voted on ballot placement for the upcoming June primary election, this candidate placed fifth out of seven. Stop trying to force-feed this candidate on the voters of CD3. Give equal coverage to all candidates. You can do better than this, but will you?
Maria Padilla
Santa Fe
Fight the Twitter pandemic
The statements the president makes via Twitter are designed to pander directly to the base voters who elected him in 2016.
He is scared of losing this time around and will do everything he and his sinister behind-the-scenes team can think of to bolster support. In the president’s mind, every new restriction on immigration, every rollback of environmental protections, every reversal in land-use designations, every travel restriction, every tariff on imported goods and material, and proclaiming that the novel coronavirus is history and everyone should return to work, is translated as more jobs for the voters in his base.
And the saddest part of this travesty is that his base believes this and will vote for him again. There is only one way to vote him out and that is to vote in overwhelming numbers for his replacement, along with those senators and representatives who have been too scared and too weak to do the right thing these past four years.
Clark Zrakovi
Santa Fe
Insufficient data?
On April 26, the daily positive cases reported in New Mexico showed a dramatic three-day drop. Businesses and many in the public immediately demanded that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham permit businesses to reopen. Sadly it was a false alarm. In the next four days, there was a huge jump upward in the number of new cases (from 2,726 to 3,411 — 25 percent increase) and deaths (from 99 to 123 — 24 percent increase). This was the largest increase since the pandemic began. Conclusion: It is terribly dangerous to make hurried decisions that affect people’s lives using insufficient data.
George Simon
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.