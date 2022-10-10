Your story on the Northern New Mexico College presidential candidates (“Balderas on finalist list for NNMC president,” Oct. 7) seemingly justifies consideration of Attorney General Hector Balderas for the position using the example of former United States senator and longtime University of Oklahoma President David Boren.
However, education always was a prime interest for Sen. Boren. He went to Yale and was a Rhodes scholar. While a state legislator, he taught at Oklahoma Baptist University. In 1985, he was a founder of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, with the mission “to recognize and encourage academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.” In the U.S. Senate in 1991, he was the principal author of legislation that created the National Security Education Program and the Boren Awards. I do not believe Balderas has the college teaching experience or demonstrated interest in education to justify his candidacy.
Frank Chambers
Santa Fe
A powerful performance
There is a unique, powerful, profoundly rewarding play being given to us at the Santa Fe Playhouse. It is set in the motel in Memphis on the night before Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. It takes us not only into history, but into the spirit, the spirituality, the strong and weak humanity of this man who is to become a martyr, doing this with wit and humor as well as revelation. It is about a man, not a legend.
I have been in theater for 60 years, I have seen more than a hundred plays; I have seen nothing like this. Don’t miss it. You will be grateful for having made the effort. And, it is near the end of its run. There are only five performances remaining — evenings Thursday through Saturday, matinees Saturday and Sunday.
I don’t talk like this often. I do this week.
Richard Block
Santa Fe
A baseless attack
Without offering any evidence, a letter by Mark Stair (“Lab danger,” Sept. 30) asserted that the presence of Chinese citizens in the national laboratories in Los Alamos has been dangerous. The labs provide valuable research useful to the whole world in many categories. China has many world-class scientists whose work benefits us and other nations. The attack is baseless and ignorant.
Eric Wolf
Santa Fe
Historical hounding
I hope I am not alone in calling out the letter (“Lab danger,” Letters to the Editor, Sept. 30) — an unsubstantiated commentary against an entire group is deeply disturbing. The lab employs scientists from all over the globe. These people live here, raise children, raise the standards of our schools and contribute in myriad ways to the communities they inhabit. The historical hounding and persecution of stellar Americans, as what happened to Wen Ho Lee in 1999, represents the continued projection of interior fears of “otherness” onto innocent, virtuous people who have committed to the United States.
Cheryl Gardopée
Santa Fe
Slap in the face
I was stunned to read Milan Simonich’s column (“Native groups hope to nullify 2-year-old election result,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 12) regarding the complaint by Native groups over the 2020 constitutional amendment dramatically altering the Public Regulation Commission. Of course Native groups want to have a fairly represented say in how the PRC affects them, their lands and lives. As consistent victims of corporate, state and non-Native rapacious and genocidal actions for centuries; their concerns are especially sensitive.
He slaps the plaintiffs in the face when he compares Native Americans’ concerns to a whining oligarch, former President Donald Trump. Then he implies clarifying the amendment could require a novella chapter to state the ballot disenfranchised future PRC voters across five districts. Actually, the attorneys representing the plaintiffs state clarification could have been as simple as beginning the amendment with, “Proposing to repeal the people’s right to elect commissioners from geographical districts of the state and … .”
Further, Simonich’s listing of the shenanigans of some of the PRC’s bad apples is ancient history, and recent laws strictly increased the professional requirements for commissioners. Extolling Commissioner Steve Fischmann as a good egg, Simonich fails to note Fischmann wrote in 2020 that “the misrepresentation of Amendment 1 on the ballot only confirms my fear that it has morphed from a good government initiative into a political power play. The governor and legislative leaders have no business driving the selection of PRC commissioners.”