Your story on the Northern New Mexico College presidential candidates (“Balderas on finalist list for NNMC president,” Oct. 7) seemingly justifies consideration of Attorney General Hector Balderas for the position using the example of former United States senator and longtime University of Oklahoma President David Boren.

However, education always was a prime interest for Sen. Boren. He went to Yale and was a Rhodes scholar. While a state legislator, he taught at Oklahoma Baptist University. In 1985, he was a founder of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, with the mission “to recognize and encourage academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.” In the U.S. Senate in 1991, he was the principal author of legislation that created the National Security Education Program and the Boren Awards. I do not believe Balderas has the college teaching experience or demonstrated interest in education to justify his candidacy.

Frank Chambers

Popular in the Community