I am suggesting that it would be a healthy idea for individuals, as well as demonstrating concern for their families, their friends and their communities, to trim long fingernails, mustaches or beards. The long nails, the mustaches and beards collect and harbor bacteria and virus matter.
Simply washing hands for 20 seconds will not be enough; long fingernails host bacteria and virus matter. Blowing one’s nose and coughing invites all that bacteria and virus matter into mustaches and beards, which is dangerous, not hygienic and spreadable. Be healthy, be smart — it’s time to trim!
Loralee Freilich
Santa Fe
Not great
Is this America being great again, living through the President Donald Trump/GOP pandemic?
Richard Wilson
Santa Fe
Open malls for mail
By order of the governor, New Mexico shopping malls are closed. However, malls are not just for shopping. A small but significant number of citizens get their mail at mall post offices. I get mine at Santa Fe Place. It’s now on lockdown. A taped notice on a locked mall door directs me to go to the Pacheco Post Office with valid ID to pick up mail (“Cases in N.M. up to 43,” March 21).
In normal times, the crowded wait lines at the Coronado Post Office on South Pacheco Street match those at Space Mountain. I will not risk my health or others’ by adding to the crowd just to get mail. Please, governor, allow malls with postal facilities to open for postal patrons to get our mail.
Stuart Stein
Santa Fe
Leadership we need
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for president.
Bud Colby
Child care needed
As a mom, child care worker, and Save the Children Action Network advocate, I’m concerned by the impact of the coronavirus on early childhood centers. Parents who must go to work during this crisis make child care a necessity. Thankfully, our state leaders and child care providers like United Way Santa Fe are working together to provide child care for our front-line workers.
Child care programs are a critical part of our community, both now and when the COVID-19 crisis ends. If the federal and state governments don’t step in to ensure these centers can still afford to pay their staff, only 11 percent of recently surveyed child care programs said they were confident they could reopen whenever the crisis ends.
I urge New Mexico’s federal delegation to support robust child care assistance in any further stimulus packages that Congress considers to provide New Mexico with robust and flexible funding to serve our community.
Amanda Montoya
Santa Fe
Our best friends
After taking my dogs to the Frank S. Ortiz Dog Park on Sunday, it dawned on me that it may be the most “happening” place in Santa Fe during these fearful times. The parking lots were full, and the 138 acres of trails were being hiked on by happy dogs and their smiling humans.
Conversations were taking place from afar (yes, social distancing more than 6 feet apart), while dogs were romping and sniffing, being totally oblivious to the pandemic wreaking havoc in the human world.
Dogs live in the moment and better yet, take us right along with them, allowing playfulness to supersede fearfulness. So to all the pure breeds and “Santa Fe blends” at the park and elsewhere, I say thank you for your existence. You truly are nature’s psychotherapists during these trying times.
Cheryl Brown
Santa Fe
A trucker’s plea
This posting was on my Facebook page from a trucker, Steve Bower, passing through New Mexico on his way to deliver goods to Nevada:
“As everyone knows, I’m trucking across I-40 with an ice cream load for Henderson, Nev. My full day consisted of 670 miles of driving and two fuel stops at El Rino, Okla. and Tucumcari, N.M. I am imploring to everyone to please stay home!
“The Love’s truck stops that I fueled today [were] packed with non-trucking people buying up all the packaged food, milk, and coffee. Not one item was spared …
“… The worst thing is flooding these truck-stops with germs and creating a volatile environment where the truckers cannot perform their duties to deliver the goods we need (medical supplies, food, water, and even fuel) …
“… This plague is spreading like wildfire and we don’t need to cripple the supply chain!”
Cheryl Flax-Davidson
Santa Fe
