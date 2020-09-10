In the Sunday, Sept. 6, edition there was a headline that read, “Luján declines to participate in TV debate.” Feeling quite disappointed that Ben Ray Luján was not going to participate in debates, I read the entire article. Imagine my surprise when I found out there are going to be three debates, and there is just one he has declined to participate in. I’m sure many won’t read beyond that headline. I expect better of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
Luanne Moyer
Santa Fe
Big thanks
I would like to say a huge thank-you to the older gentleman who just cleaned up the median on the Paseo del Sol. What a great effort. Thank you.
Greg Keller
Santa Fe
Good riddance
Conventional wisdom diverged. Unlike the Democratic Convention that offered a message of unity and a robust recovery agenda, the Republican convention offered no platform initiatives and, once again, resorted to fear-mongering appeals and siren calls of racist rhetoric while showering their Dear Leader with fulsome praise. The Trump Show featured dynastic family members while notable Republicans went missing. Also missing was the acknowledgment of the ongoing pandemic crisis that now exceeds 180,000 deaths. (Avoid panic: Deny and do not verify.)
The impresario of the photo-op commandeered the South Lawn of the White House as the chosen backdrop for his acceptance speech while earlier in the week, the First Lady spoke from the Rose Garden. This president flouts precedent and scorns traditions of ethical conduct. During his disastrous tenure, he has proven to be a man for all treasons in all seasons. He promised the country a rose garden of flowering greatness but inundated us in nonbiodegradable compost. We must rid ourselves of his corrosive foulness — our very lives depend on it.
Barbara Allen Kenney
Santa Fe
Nicknames that work
Regarding Ringside Seat (“Trump can’t match Ali’s standard for trash talk,” Aug. 24). True. And Democrats could well return the favor this year with a few salvos of their own. Like “Moscow Mitch.” Or “Lying Donald.” Even “Adolf Trump.”
Albo P. Fossa
Santa Fe
Hardly superior
Patricia Johnson ("European solution to affordable housing could work," Letters to the Editor, Aug. 31) proposes a "European solution" to Santa Fe's affordable housing crisis. Her remedy, however, is based on incorrect premises and therefore isn't "superior" to the manufactured housing zones advocated by Kim Shanahan (“Don’t disparage affordable housing,” Aug. 23). Consider:
- It's untrue that 1,000-unit, village-sized condominium complexes "have been built all over Europe." Most newer EU housing is modeled on existing stock: small apartments situated above ground-floor retail and smallish houses on tiny lots. That's how cities like Valencia achieve a population density of 16,000 people/sq.mi. — versus Santa Fe's 1,600.
- Santa Fe's population increases by just 0.5 percent per year, so Johnson's "endless growth" prediction defies logic. Further, her European-style "villages" certainly won't be located downtown, so traffic is certain to increase anyway.
- With manufactured housing, materials are purchased in bulk and modules are mass-produced, so builders save money. Yet more money is saved if municipalities overseeing housing initiatives choose the most cost-efficient developers. Johnson's "market-rate condominiums with amenities" would certainly cost considerably more than homes constructed in manufactured housing zones.
The million-dollar question: Does Santa Fe now exist only for the wealthy? Or is it for everyone?
S.E. Fisher
Santa Fe
For progress
Reference is made to the recent communique from Dallett Norris ("No apologies necessary, governor," Letters to the Editor, Aug. 31), which is rife with with fiery criticisms of Española's mayor. The writer erroneously assumes the mayor's rebuttal to the governor's allegations about a lack of mask wearing in the city was "geared to stir up trouble." Talk about plucking an incendiary remark from thin air. The mayor is hardly a troublemaker. He is a decent man exhibiting strong leadership by taking a stand on statements that were misguided, to say the least. The mayor has, from the onset, taken measures to ensure his community adheres to established protocols. Furthermore, the governor appropriately apologized because what she observed as she drove through the village was a fleeting and superficial glimpse of what is actually occurring in Española. My respect to her for accepting she was wrong. On all my frequent visits to Española, I have observed everyone wearing masks in restaurants, stores and when in close proximity to one another. Mayor Sanchez is a progressive leader who works tirelessly to make things better.
Michael Vigil
Albuquerque
Voting matters
I’m hearing this too often about the November election: I’m not voting because the Democrats and Republicans, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, are all the same. Nothing will change so why should I bother to vote? I try to tell them nothing could be more important than voting for Biden. And each vote actually does count — even here in New Mexico — because even if it’s a relatively fair election — not a certainty — Trump has going for him millions who will vote for him no matter what he says or does, the Electoral College and, most disturbingly, the guns.
Jerry Labinger
Eldorado
Caring hospital
After three visits to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center ER this year for various reasons, my husband and I can attest that the care is efficient and excellent from everyone — doctors, nurses, techs and other assistants. They all treat you as if your life — comfort and care — is the most important in the world. The bedside care is so good and kind that I had the thought, "If I were to pass away right now, what a good way to go."
Tencha Avila
Santa Fe
Skunky practice
I am a regular hiker in the mountains near Santa Fe. Over the past year, I have noticed a local pest control company releasing skunks at the side of the road near Chamisa Trail. We frequently smell them while hiking there. Recently, my dog rolled on a dead skunk on the Borrego Trail. Skunks can carry rabies.
I contacted the company. Someone there told me they get permits from the Department of Game and Fish. I called; officials there said they would never give permits for skunks and that the company should not be transporting them to the mountains. I was told to call the U.S. Forest Service. I did so. I was told again that this practice is not legal but also that nothing would be done.
Transporting skunks to the mountains allows this business to maintain a sales pitch about the humane removal of animals but at a cost to our mountain ecosystem. Please help us by contacting the Forest Service and letting them know this must stop. A contact is Jennifer Sublett at jasublett@fs.fed.us.
J. Douglass
Santa Fe
