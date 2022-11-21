Really? The main takeaway from the fatal shooting at University of New Mexico, as evidenced by the online headline on TheNew Mexican website (“NMSU-UNM postpone basketball game after fatal campus shooting,” Nov. 19), is that the basketball game was postponed?
Bob Novak
Santa Fe
A bad take
According to John Rosemond, “Toddlers don’t need organized activities to play” (Nov. 13). What instead? Give them matches or send them to play in traffic? Rosemond’s actual suggestion wasn’t much better: boxes, pots and pans. It makes me wonder what kind of childhood he had, except he’s written about his mother often, the one whose favorite line, apparently, was, “I’ll give you something to cry about.”
I’d feel sorry for him if he wasn’t such a self-righteous scold. He’s not nostalgic for the 1950s — more like the 1850s!
Susan Paturzo
Santa Fe
Essential Chaco
I want to thank TheNew Mexican for continuing to cover the important story of protecting Chaco Canyon from oil and gas development (“New Mexico lawmakers seek Chaco protections,” Nov. 18). Not only is Chaco Canyon a UNESCO World Heritage site, it continues to be a place of healing and pilgrimage for many Pueblo and tribal communities throughout the country. The sweeping landscapes that surround Chaco provide important habitat for diverse species that include elk, mule deer and a wide variety of birds. Chaco is, quite simply, an unparalleled treasure of cultural, historical and ecological values.
Unfortunately, oil and gas development threatens these lands, which would fragment wildlife habitat, contaminate water supplies and potentially damage important pre-Columbian artifacts. I applaud Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich and Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Melanie Stansbury for introducing legislation that will safeguard these sacred Indigenous sites, protect 350,000 acres of wildlife habitat and ensure cleaner air and water for nearby communities.
Rev. Andrew Black
public lands field director
National Wildlife Federation
associate pastor, First Presbyterian Church
Santa Fe
Better meat?
I was excited to learn the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first cultivated-meat product in the United States. For those who aren’t aware, cultivated meat is grown from livestock cells, without slaughter. It’s better for the environment, public health and animal welfare.
The approved product is cultivated chicken from a company called Upside Foods. It still requires consent from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but this is a historic milestone. Further federal funding for cellular agriculture development is needed, so cultivated meat can achieve price parity with slaughtered meat.