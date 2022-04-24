The Republican National Committee pulls out of presidential debates. OK. Let us still have debates as in the past but, if the GOP is invited and refuses to participate, provide a stand-in for the Republican candidate who can only answer questions with direct quotes from that candidate. All questions for which there aren’t quotable answers can be addressed this way: “I have no answer for that, but others in my party have said ... [sound bites of sundry Republicans, with citation information].” In the interest of fairness, perhaps Democrats should be required to have a stand-in, as well; for example, Barack Obama could speak for Joe Biden. This structure will require skilled media researchers working feverishly behind the curtain; nevertheless, how much more informative for everyone watching.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Yes, bring the Mouse
As I read about the discord between the state of Florida and Walt Disney World, a thought entered my mind. This idea was expressed by Linda Gies (“With turmoil in Florida, N.M. could welcome the Mouse,” Letters to the Editor, April 21). I totally agree with her proposal! Walt Disney World in beautiful, enchanting and oh so accommodating New Mexico; a match made in heaven! Governor, legislators and local officials: Let’s cut the red tape and send Disney an invite. Think of the revenue!
Robert Garcia
Santa Fe
We’re all God’s creatures
I know why they say they need prescribed burns, and I am happy they decided to not hold the one planned near Santa Fe. But I would like to know if anyone considers the wildlife and birds that get caught in these controlled burns and die a horrible death. These are, after all, God’s creatures, just like we are.
Darlene Muñiz
Santa Fe
Run box scores, please
Here we go again. Almost all baseball teams play on the weekend, and there were zero box scores in recent Sunday and Monday editions of The New Mexican. When I open my newspaper, by gosh, I want to see box scores and lots of ‘em.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
Failure at top of church
Thank you for recently carrying a story on the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill. Here is a spooky thing — Vladimir Putin seems to be controlling the Russian Orthodox Church. He has a puppet patriarchate at the helm. Let’s pray “his holiness” finds the strength to act on the moral high ground and the church speaks truth about the Ukraine war instead of being an instrument of the current Russian government. Then maybe the masses (pun intended), will rise up against Putin, especially with the economy down the toilet and more dead bodies returning for funeral services in those very churches whose leader is supporting the war.
Jim Tellatin
Santa Fe
Plaza monument idea
My suggestion for a monument on the Plaza would be a statue representing the end of the Santa Fe Trail, that is, a covered wagon with people representing the type who traveled the trail and with statues of Spanish and Indigenous people around it. Let’s leave out war heroes and such.
Keith Higgins
Santa Fe
Ronchetti has no plan
Recently, candidate Mark Ronchetti presented his “border plan.” He says our border is currently “down 600 Border Patrol agents” and that, if elected, he will “dispatch” the National Guard “to the border to help with immediate staff shortages” and to “assist existing border patrol efforts.” This is not a serious or well thought out plan. Mr. Ronchetti has stumbled badly. It does not inspire confidence in his abilities.
Edwin Macy
Placitas
Personal voting method
I was registered to vote while declining to state a political party. I went to the county clerk’s office and changed my registration to the party I will be voting for in the primary. After the election I will change back to “decline to state.” I do this whenever there is a primary.
Camille Morrison
Los Alamos