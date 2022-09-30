My wife and I had our fifth COVID-19 vaccine this week. No implanted chips as far as I can tell. Despite a little scheduling mishap at the Women's Club, they were extremely efficient and friendly, as have all of our shots been. Especially when I see pictures of long car lines in other states, I want to congratulate whoever has coordinated this effort for the state of New Mexico. Countless lives have been saved. Except for some people's silliness, countless more could have been saved. A public health victory.
Robert Kirby
Santa Fe
Turn off Trump
There is hardly a day when the Santa Fe New Mexican, as well as lots of other papers, don't feature a photograph of former President Donald Trump. Our current president, Joe Biden, appears much less. Is it not enough that Trump constantly spits out lie after lie, which promptly get published as if they are important news. Lots of other things are going on that get little attention. No more Trump photos. Everybody on this planet knows what he looks like.
Walter Thommes
Santa Fe
WWJD?
Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount: “Before we get started, how many of you crossed the border … .”
J. Wilstrom
Santa Fe
A vile mailer
I am so angry after reading the article ("Democrats say GOP mailer is 'racist,'" Sept. 23). Why color the hands at all unless you're trying to portray sex offenders as people of color? Hasn't the Republican Party done enough to show us how they are aligned with racist groups such as Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, etc.? For the record, sex offenders look like "respectable" white businessmen like Jeffery Epstein or white Republican politicians such as former Speaker Dennis Hastert. Maybe we should show clergy cutting the child's hair? This is why we need to teach children about the truth and how the history of our country is mired in oppression and racism. Stand up and speak out.
Dr. Elizabeth Maines
Santa Fe
Trials at the MVD
First, doesn't every other state call it the DMV, for Department or Division of Motor Vehicles? Trivial, I admit, but ... . Second, doesn't Express imply "faster"? What's more, if I am going in for three items, is it reasonable to charge three distinct fees of $35.99 plus sales tax? Recently, I was first in line at 8 o'clock, and it took nearly an hour. So my sympathies to those behind me. And yes, I am aware that I could have made an appointment at the Camino Entrada location and avoided the fees. But during the pandemic that location was a cricket farm (silent as a tomb) and they told me to go to the express. Oh, on my recent visit, the "Express" had one intake worker and one worker bee. Solution: Make them all express, raise the fees and hire some temps.
James Applegate
Santa Fe
Deciding morality
Yes, it’s disturbing to watch the morality police arrest women in Iran for not wearing the hijab correctly. It’s equally disturbing to watch U.S. Republicans pander to the morality police in our country who are taking away the reproductive rights of women to choose when to have children. Who gets to decide what’s “moral” anyway?
Deborah Begel
Española
Distinctive women
Congratulations to violinist Colin Jacobsen on his recent appointment as artistic director of Santa Fe Pro Musica. No disrespect, but I fail to see how his appointment furthers and supports the organization's "Women of Distinction" initiative. Jacobsen is a wonderful musician and a supremely nice guy. He is not, however, a Woman of Distinction. On the other hand, his predecessor, pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, is an internationally recognized pianist, a supremely nice nice person and a genuine woman of distinction. Given the wide range of potential female candidates for artistic director, I find it sad that Santa Fe Pro Musica could not identify and hire one to help lead this organization into the future. There was a brief time in the recent past when all three full-time positions were held by Women of Distinction: Anne-Marie McDermott, artistic director; Mary Madigan, executive director; and Lydia Mila Garmaier, manager of operations.