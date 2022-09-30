My wife and I had our fifth COVID-19 vaccine this week. No implanted chips as far as I can tell. Despite a little scheduling mishap at the Women's Club, they were extremely efficient and friendly, as have all of our shots been. Especially when I see pictures of long car lines in other states, I want to congratulate whoever has coordinated this effort for the state of New Mexico. Countless lives have been saved. Except for some people's silliness, countless more could have been saved. A public health victory.

Robert Kirby

Santa Fe

