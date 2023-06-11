Like letter writer Robinson Kurth (May 29), I am flummoxed by the apparent dead ear of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to the plight of wolves in the few areas they still roam freely. Until they are killed, that is. I was very happy Haaland was chosen to guide the nation’s land and wildlife projects into a far more cooperative stance and that animals, plants and landscapes would be properly respected and conserved.
Kurth wonders, as I have, how Haaland could backtrack on such critical issue as the Endangered Species Act, specifically the gray wolf but now also grizzlies and bison, and even support the drilling of the arctic in the Willow Creek region.
I can only assume her boss must have told her that wolves are hands-off because of the politics and representation of Democrats in Congress who are anti-wolf for their own political reasons. Given that vast numbers of people and organizations have petitioned Haaland on this issue, it only makes sense she has been leashed.
Brian O’Keefe
Santa Fe
Raise revenue
During the recent negotiations over the debt ceiling, it occurred to me that raising federal revenue is an obvious way to reduce federal debt.
Why not charge investors a federal sales tax on all stock market transactions in addition to capital gains tax?
Most Americans who invest in the stock market are in a higher income bracket than those who don’t. It seems reasonable to ask those who stand to profit from their investments to pay for that privilege. Why not tax every buy and sell order on all the exchanges?
Tom Ireland
Santa Fe
Who profits?
In the last few weeks, I have received 66 home tests for COVID-19 — 40 tests just from one company — all free. Who really benefits from this? I presume these companies receive payments from our government. If so, I believe these companies could be the primary beneficiary. It appears the government may be paying way too much, using taxpayers’ money. I’ve given several boxes to my neighbors and the majority of them to my local senior living center.
Rick Tyner
Santa Fe
Look it up
You can view the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society or any other nonprofit organization’s financial information by going to Guidestar.org. It’s free.
Jeanne Milholland
Santa Fe
Proud of the festival
Kudos to the organizer, sponsors and volunteers of the Santa Fe International Literacy Festival. It made me proud to be a Santa Fean. Organization was excellent, and safety precautions were in place. Even small details like friendly volunteers, heaters and biscochitos were in place as the line moved quickly. Last and certainly not least of all was the wonderful quality of authors and interviewers. Thanks to all!
Cathy Magni
Santa Fe
Embracing diversity
I was moved to tears by high school student Abby Frey’s brilliant review of The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller, which describes a same-sex love affair between Achilles and Patroclus during the time of the Trojan War (‘The Song of Achilles:’ A queer romance unravels the heart of a hero,” June 9).
At a time when right-wingers, particularly leading Republican politicians, have been generating so much hate nationwide for the LGBTQ+ community, it made me grateful that my partner and I live in a city that embraces diversity, with a local newspaper that is willing to prominently publish a piece by a high school student that comments so beautifully on a piece of gay-themed literature.