Like letter writer Robinson Kurth (May 29), I am flummoxed by the apparent dead ear of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to the plight of wolves in the few areas they still roam freely. Until they are killed, that is. I was very happy Haaland was chosen to guide the nation’s land and wildlife projects into a far more cooperative stance and that animals, plants and landscapes would be properly respected and conserved.

Kurth wonders, as I have, how Haaland could backtrack on such critical issue as the Endangered Species Act, specifically the gray wolf but now also grizzlies and bison, and even support the drilling of the arctic in the Willow Creek region.

I can only assume her boss must have told her that wolves are hands-off because of the politics and representation of Democrats in Congress who are anti-wolf for their own political reasons. Given that vast numbers of people and organizations have petitioned Haaland on this issue, it only makes sense she has been leashed.

