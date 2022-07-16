I noticed many of the young women interviewed for the article (”Creating new forest stewards,” July 14) described their initial hesitation to be a part of something that is considered to be a “man’s job.” How tragic! As a local gardener, I have long looked for female independent contractors to do heavy work with me and I’ve noticed this attitude. This is not the case in many parts of the country, and it also seems to be a more recent attitude here, as I know this state was built with sweat of many hardworking women. I think it’s time young women of New Mexico start ignoring local/cultural taboos of getting dirty and realize how freeing it is to get strong with hard physical labor.
Jessica Brown
Lamy
Providing perspective
I loved David Von Drehle’s excellent article on NASA’s Webb telescope and its capabilities (“Views from new telescope are humbling,” Commentary, July 14). It went far beyond the astronomy involved, to make the point that our own role in the universe is humblingly tiny. Nonetheless, we have been gifted with a confluence of fortuitous factors that enable life on our planet to flourish — a true miracle. He says, “Were it not for the problems we cause ourselves, we would live in a near utopia.” The excruciating question is whether we humans have it in us to figure out how to keep from shooting ourselves and our planet in the foot.
Jim Parker
Santa Fe
Our national problem
In the July 13 eVoices, a reader questioned why gun deaths are “such a big factor” compared to car accidents and food poisoning. The fact is deaths and injuries from those causes have been reduced significantly by regulation. Starting with seat belts in 1968, government regulations have required hundreds of modifications in motor vehicles that save lives. And drivers are required to pass a test and carry insurance.
In the food industry, manufacturers, vendors and restaurants must meet standards for safety and cleanliness. The gun industry and compliant politicians have resisted even simple remedies, like making sure gun purchasers are qualified. The result is that gun violence is currently the leading cause of death for children in the United States. And the U.S. has the highest number of gun-related deaths per capita among large, high-income countries. I believe it’s long past time we address our national problem with guns.
Jim Robillard
Santa Fe
Prosecute the thieves
Fine supermarkets $150 for each shopping cart that’s stolen and left somewhere? Who dreams this stuff up? This simply becomes an additional overhead expense that gets added to our grocery bill. No store is going to absorb $1,500 in additional expense because 10 shopping carts were taken on a given day. If someone — anyone — steals a shopping cart, why not prosecute them, rather than fining stores that are already bearing the cost of replacing stolen carts? Hire a team to stop people who are pushing a cart outside a grocery store lot, make them unload it on the spot, and have a trailing truck pick up the cart. The word will spread fast. Offer subsidies, not fines, to the stores that install electronic fence systems, which lock carts at the edge of the property. Direct the solution at the problem, not the victims.
Brian Weiss
Santa Fe
Little hope left
Term limits, yes, yes. I agree with everything George Watson suggested (“Term limits, please,” Letters to the Editor, July 12). Term limits for U.S. senators, representatives and Supreme Court justices. In addition, these “servants of the people” should have to participate in Social Security and in the same private/public health options as the rest of the “people.” They should be allowed to contribute to their own retirement funds, and there should be no lifelong pension paid for by their fellow taxpayer citizens. While I completely agree with Watson, I am not optimistic. These politicians, who can vote themselves raises and change the rules when it suits them, will not make these changes in spite of what is really needed in Washington, D.C.
Nancy A. Murphy
Santa Fe
Credit on comics
As to C.J. Gonzales’ question (“Opinions?” Letters to the Editor, July 12) regarding last Sunday’s Doonesbury, I can only say the strip is spot on and in no way amplifies reality into some fake take on guns in America. It is easier to buy a gun legally than a beer illegally. I want to give The New Mexican credit for not printing the Dilbert strip for that day but an old strip. The unprinted strip was so egregious and shallow, furthering misogynistic ideas and minimizing the real issues it “makes fun of.” I no longer read the strip at all.
Brian O’Keefe
Santa Fe