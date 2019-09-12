States with universal background checks for all gun sales had 15 percent lower homicide rates than states without such laws. Since Connecticut and Indiana implemented “red-flag” laws, they have had a combined reduction of 10 percent in firearm suicides (“Sheriffs argue no red-flag laws are needed,” Sept. 4). And states with laws prohibiting firearm possession by people convicted of violent crimes showed an 18 percent reduction in homicide rates. Is that sufficient evidence of “what works?”
If one, two or all three of these laws were extended nationally, we might see 5,000 or considerably more lives spared each year, 100 or more each week. Red-flag laws, now in 17 states, look promising for passage in 2020. If data associated with reductions in firearm homicide, suicide and injury show promise, what do we have to lose? What seems like a slam dunk to Democrats will take Republican “courage” here and in Washington, D.C. Legislation can be amended. A death cannot be reversed.
Michael Baron, Ph.D.
Corrales
Responsible for white supremacy?
Numerous articles in The New Mexican refer to the growth of white supremacy but fail to mention the catalyst for this odious and racist creed.
White supremacy is a response to the academic left and its friends in government and the media who created identity politics. A great deal of media coverage, academic studies, law, policy, college scholarships and academics show preference for brown, disabled, female, LGBTQ and transgender people. Heterosexual whites get the shaft. Suddenly, their accomplishments are due to privilege, not earned from hard work, smarts and creativity.
The left is responsible for the appalling rise of neo-Nazis, and the more shrill the left grows, the worse it will get. True equality is the only remedy for the cancer of white supremacy. We need to abolish the systematic racism embedded in identity-based law, media coverage, academics and scholarships. No more victim studies in the universities.
Linda Chavez
Santa Fe
Hazards of balloons
My husband and I recently visited your beautiful city. We took a drive to Taos, and as we crested the mountain peak in the Carson National Forest, we pulled over to marvel at the magnificent view. There was a family nearby holding no less than six helium balloons. I remarked to my husband that I hoped they weren’t planning to let them go. We took some photos of the scenery, and as we prepared to get back into our car, to my horror, they did let go of all of the balloons, most of which were immediately caught in the trees. Not only is this ugly litter in this pristine forest, but the latex often winds up in the stomachs of birds and other animals, which kills them. It is also a waste of helium, a finite source. I personally think the sale of these balloons should be banned, but in lieu of that, please urge your readers to be responsible in their use.
Rhonda Broom
Norfolk, Va.
‘Beatrice’ book talk
I believe its important to amplify and clarify the brief comments in Pasatiempo on my new book, Beatrice on Her Own, because the story involves an important piece of Santa Fe history (“In other words,” Pasatiempo, Aug. 23).
I found it challenging to write a contemporaneous account of the Japanese internment camp constructed on the edge of town while honoring the feelings of local New Mexicans whose sons and grandsons and nephews and cousins were, at the same time, under attack by the Japanese and later imprisoned in Japanese POW camps. On the one hand, an injustice was being done to Japanese-Americans, many of whom were U.S. citizens. On the other hand, local families were understandably very fearful and angry. It was especially challenging to portray this complex topic for young readers.
Please join me at the book signing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse where I hope to discuss the topic.
Rosemary Zibart
Santa Fe