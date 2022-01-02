As a third-generation Santa Fean, I am concerned about the number of apartments and construction projects I see around town. Why are we destroying our beautiful city? We have to demand our elected officials explain to us how they can turn Santa Fe, a jewel of history, into just another sprawling, ugly city. Please tell us: Where is the precious water going to come from to service this growth? How do you plan to provide the infrastructure needed to support more people living here — and also the tourists who come to see the City Different? Will tourists really want to come to Santa Fe if it’s just another sprawling, congested city? I don’t even want to know, but tell me: Where do you think all the people are going to come from to occupy these high-priced apartments, and where are they going to work? How is all of this benefiting Santa Fe short- and long-term?
I have seen a lot of changes to Santa Fe’s unique character over the years, but this is an assault. We must protect Santa Fe and ensure it isn’t doomed by poor planning. Santa Fe isn’t just another city; it is historically unique. Let’s look beyond short-term ambition and preserve Santa Fe as The City Different.
Evalinda Walrack
Santa Fe
Let Airport Auto Acres be
For some of us locals, Airport Auto Acres is the only real, non-touristy place left in Santa Fe. Leave it alone.
Richard Barrett
Santa Fe
Testing tip
I bought my home three-and-a-half years ago in the Sandoval addition on the north side of Santa Fe. I did not have a radon test performed before buying the home. From spring 2020 on, I steadily have become sicker. I believed it to be mold in my kitchen. I recently had my kitchen gutted. No mold. Someone suggested I have my home radon tested, and it was above the normal level that is healthy. I immediately had my house mitigated. If you look up the symptoms of radon poisoning, I had all of them except pneumonia or bronchitis — but there is no treatment, only limiting further exposure. For everyone who’s buying or renting a home, or if you have unexplained symptoms, test your home for radon. You can purchase a home radon test. Mine was done by a professional company.
C. Kenyon
Santa Fe
Beware hydrogen
Regarding the piece ("With hydrogen, 'clean should be colorblind,' " My View, Dec. 19) and all other articles on the use of hydrogen as a clean fuel: While it is true that hydrogen (a carbon-free fuel) when burned produces only water and would seem to be a clean fuel, hydrogen is exceedingly dangerous. That is because it is the only substance we know that has a reverse coefficient of expansion. Most gases cool down when they expand (i.e., they get cold when they are released from a pressurized tank). But hydrogen gas heats up when it expands and explodes in the presence of oxygen. This is the cause of severe explosions in glass blowing laboratories in science departments at universities. Fortunately, most glass blowers use only natural gas (methane). Hydrogen flames only are needed when working with quartz.
Charles F. Hammer
retired professor, chemistry
Santa Fe
Closer to neutral
Now that Cheeks has closed, Santa Fake will have achieved its goal of gender neutral and safe sexless. Also, anyone who sends in a letter and uses the term "The City Different" unironically should be permanently exiled to the 'Burque War Zone.
Ed Fields
Santa Fe
