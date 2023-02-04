I believe there are certain rights ascribed to New Mexico citizens important enough to record as a forever thing. Clean air. Clean water. Soil without poison. In this legislative session, House Joint Resolution 4 and Senate Joint Resolution 6 (the Green Amendment) would make this happen. Adding the Green Amendment to the New Mexico Constitution provides citizens with a tool for requiring the state to implement environmental protections already in place. The state has stringent protections, but they are rarely enforced. With a constitutional amendment, we can codify these safeguards.
We are fortunate that our forefathers had enough forethought to build into the U.S. Constitution such important rights as free speech, protection from search and seizure, and fair trials. With the Green Amendment, New Mexico has an opportunity to constitutionalize the unalienable right to have clean air and water for themselves, their children and their neighbors.
Cindy Pabst
Santa Fe
Treat guns like cars
It’s time to stop passing inadequate gun laws and license and insure guns in the same way cars are licensed. Massachusetts and North Carolina already do this. Each level/type of gun should require specific, certified training, just as with driver’s ed. The license should do the same, just as there are different licenses for type of vehicle driven with appropriate fees. The law can require certain amounts and extent of insurance, and all must be in the name of the gun owner.
Criminal penalties can continue to apply for guns not safely stored (insurance rates will also indicate that) or that parents allowed children to get hold of or possess, or if neither license nor insurance were purchased, etc. Renewals every year until age 25 and after age 70 should apply, and no exceptions to licensing (e.g., police). It’s time to be smart about what guns really do and require financial compensation to victims, even though that is never really adequate when there is damage or death to a person.
Suzanne Schutze
Taos
Against dumbing down
Regarding House Bill 126, which proposes to decrease high school graduation requirements: Apparently, our legislators have decided New Mexico students are too stupid to complete a standard high school course of study. Instead of improving education in New Mexico, the goal of the Yazzie/Martinez decision, they have decided to lower high school graduation requirements hoping to pass more students and, thereby, increase our abysmal graduation rate and superficially satisfy Yazzie.
How can this “dumb-it-down” approach possibly help New Mexico students? What message does it send to our youth? It seems to be particularly damaging to those most at risk — the supposed beneficiaries of the Yazzie decision. It tells them they are incapable of high-level achievement. It tells them we have given up.
Katie Longfield
Santa Fe
Too close to doom
Scott Wyland’s front-page story about the Doomsday Clock (“Darkening outlook,” Jan. 25) was both welcome and very scary. During the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, widely recognized as the closest moment ever to nuclear war, the clock stood seven minutes from midnight. Now the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved the second hand to 90 seconds from nuclear Armageddon.
Most people don’t realize that a new nuclear arms race has commenced less than 50 miles from us. The Department of Energy will spend $9.4 billion in New Mexico this fiscal year 2023, 10% more than the entire annual budget of the state of New Mexico. Yet, after 80 years of federal investment in nuclear weapons research and production at Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories, New Mexico is still the third-poorest state in the United States. And we are dead last in quality of education and well-being of children.
Surely it is a myth — but one to which all of our members of Congress, Republican and Democratic, have subscribed — that nuclear weapons laboratories, factories and waste dumps contribute to the well-being of New Mexicans. We need to wake up and follow the lead of Archbishop John C. Wester. Only the abolition of nuclear weapons can bring us safety and peace.
Mary Burton Riseley
Santa Fe
Civic greed
I share the same experience of Michael Barnard (“It’s not too late to save Santa Fe,” My View, Jan. 29) in living through the demise of community in Santa Monica, Calif., where we were active community members for 36 years. We put our place up for sale the day the new train terminus opened, needed only after the City Council built up the funky beachside community into a dense urban center. Sense of community as well as the large art community was destroyed because of civic greed.
It starts here with the rezoning off Old Pecos Trail and the filling in of revered open space to the south. High rises will be next, views and sunlight will disappear, and the onslaught of more people moving around the city will bring heavy traffic and smog. Mayor Alan Webber, go experience Santa Monica with a long-term resident, and they will go over its sad history. I do miss it from the 1990s, when it was still a rough-cut jewel by the ocean.