I believe there are certain rights ascribed to New Mexico citizens important enough to record as a forever thing. Clean air. Clean water. Soil without poison. In this legislative session, House Joint Resolution 4 and Senate Joint Resolution 6 (the Green Amendment) would make this happen. Adding the Green Amendment to the New Mexico Constitution provides citizens with a tool for requiring the state to implement environmental protections already in place. The state has stringent protections, but they are rarely enforced. With a constitutional amendment, we can codify these safeguards.

We are fortunate that our forefathers had enough forethought to build into the U.S. Constitution such important rights as free speech, protection from search and seizure, and fair trials. With the Green Amendment, New Mexico has an opportunity to constitutionalize the unalienable right to have clean air and water for themselves, their children and their neighbors.

Cindy Pabst

Popular in the Community