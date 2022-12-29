Regarding the article (“Grady School District won’t say if teacher was disciplined,” Dec. 27). The behavior displayed by the teacher/coach at the Grady school should never happen in a public school. Proselytizing is not allowed in public schools, and the Christian Bible is not part of the curriculum. School-aged children were harassed, intimidated, condemned and traumatized by a trusted public figure. The school superintendent says: “I doubt that is ever going to happen again.” Every day these students return to school, they must now face their accuser.

Every school day, the students are reminded of the coach’s judgment and condemnation of them. This incident will have a lasting impact on these children. A safe learning environment does not exist in this school so long as this teacher/coach remains on the job.

The school board, Grady schools superintendent and the state Public Education Department have a responsibility to provide a safe learning environment for all students. Yes, even if students are gay, sexually active or given to gossip or drama. The teacher/coach must be removed from the school. She is doing more harm than good. Every responsible adult who fails to remove the offending harm is sending a clear message to these students. The message is that these students only have value and self-worth if their behavior meets the religious standards of those who have power over them.

