Regarding the article (“Grady School District won’t say if teacher was disciplined,” Dec. 27). The behavior displayed by the teacher/coach at the Grady school should never happen in a public school. Proselytizing is not allowed in public schools, and the Christian Bible is not part of the curriculum. School-aged children were harassed, intimidated, condemned and traumatized by a trusted public figure. The school superintendent says: “I doubt that is ever going to happen again.” Every day these students return to school, they must now face their accuser.
Every school day, the students are reminded of the coach’s judgment and condemnation of them. This incident will have a lasting impact on these children. A safe learning environment does not exist in this school so long as this teacher/coach remains on the job.
The school board, Grady schools superintendent and the state Public Education Department have a responsibility to provide a safe learning environment for all students. Yes, even if students are gay, sexually active or given to gossip or drama. The teacher/coach must be removed from the school. She is doing more harm than good. Every responsible adult who fails to remove the offending harm is sending a clear message to these students. The message is that these students only have value and self-worth if their behavior meets the religious standards of those who have power over them.
Hugh Horton
Glorieta
Bad advice
Regarding John Rosemond’s column (“Choose trusted adult for help over licensed therapist,” Dec. 25) I am writing to exercise my First Amendment rights in response. As a clinical psychologist, I am cautioning readers to beware the anti-science, anti-expertise philosophy expressed by Rosemond. He purports to be a “dispenser” of psychology licensed by the state of North Carolina where he resides. This description, though somewhat vague, seems intended to reassure the reader that he speaks with some authority on matters of mental health.
He then recommends people in need turn to “trusted adults” rather than professional helpers because he states there is no evidence to support efficacy for psychotherapy. This is false. This advice could also cause harm to the public. We all know how well young people have fared turning to “trusted adults” in the clergy, Scouts, athletics, neighbors. In Illinois, where I am licensed and have practiced for many years, the contents of Rosemond’s column would qualify as an ethics violation and possibly lead to the revocation of one’s license. The New Mexican owes it to the citizenry to provide well-resourced, reliable and accurate information, especially in the area of mental health for children, youth, adults and families.
Linda Powers
member, N.M. Psychological Association
American Psychological Association
Santa Fe
Unscientific
I’m surprised The New Mexican would publish a column by John Rosemond strongly suggesting and otherwise implying that psychotherapy is ineffective. Rosemond did add the hedge that his “findings” are “not based on scientific inquiry,” but the potential damage associated with taking his claims seriously is substantial. The overwhelming evidence for the effectiveness of psychotherapy is based on hundreds of studies and summary meta-analyses across them, not “cherry-picked” examples selected to support the opposite claim.
Surely his North Carolina license carries some ethical obligation to do no harm. And doesn’t the newspaper have a similar obligation? What’s next, a climate change denier column?
Douglas Medin
retired psychology professor
Santa Fe
Happy New Year!
As we come upon the new year, we should always have hope, peace and love. We can give, share and serve. We must take chances, never give up, be brave, be amazing and have fun. Live your dreams, be strong and courageous. Love one another, have kindness, compassion and forgive one another. Be joyful and have an attitude of gratitude as each day is a gift. After going through lung cancer, I now say each breath is a gift. We have so much to be thankful for.
We must keep our faith in God as he has a destiny for us to fulfill. Trust in God always and cherish each other. We are all on a journey toward meaning, hope, love and lasting peace. Wishing you all a beautiful blessed new year.