Roman Abeyta’s gracious concession and praise for his victorious opponent, Lee Garcia, after the recent election inspired me to write this letter (“Abeyta’s surprise loss shakes up Santa Fe City Council,” Oct. 4). This behavior reflects what has been lacking in politics during recent years. You fight as hard as you can, and after it’s over, win or lose, you smile and shake hands. This used to be common in sports, business and politics but has been lost. We can do better.
Patrick Delaney
Santa Fe
Now, be quiet
So as to be transparent and honest, I want to first say that I voted for JoAnne Vigil Coppler for mayor based on my personal beliefs and circumstances. I am a 65-year-old man who was born and raised in Santa Fe and I have voted in most elections on Election Day at a voting booth, with a few exceptions. I am writing this to express my disappointment due to voter apathy.
Only approximately 30 percent of registered voters actually voted in the important city election, so I need to say this: Voter apathy is the reason no elected official ever has a true mandate. I congratulate Mayor Alan Webber and his supporters on his victory and I accept the fact he is our mayor, and I wish him success because of the vote and because the majority of voters made their choice. To those of you residing here who choose not to register to vote and choose not to exercise your right to vote, and to those who are registered to vote and chose not to vote — other than because of an emergency — what I have to say is this: By not exercising your right to vote, you forgo your right to complain and whine. So, if you don’t like what is happening and you did not vote, please gracefully keep your opinions to yourself.
God bless the city of Santa Fe, the mayor and City Council, the citizens who voted and those citizens who did not.
Phillip Trujillo
Santa Fe
Falling short
Early voting throughout October; numerous voting venues throughout the city on Election Day; easy application for mail-in ballots and access to ballot depositories; same-day voter registration: The city’s election process could not have been easier for the 70 percent of voters who did not vote. Using the approximate number of registered voters, 18,098 voters have set the stage for the city’s leadership over the next four years. And 42,902 voters did not participate in our democratic process. This is why our democracy continues to degrade and fail us all.
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
Housing fix elusive
Santa Fe has offered regrettable housing options along with a perfect storm that includes high living costs and increased economic disparity. These conditions act as underserved irritants for a number of Santa Feans, and resolution is hoped for, as elusive as it may seem.
Ann Gross
Santa Fe
Boosted
Eight minutes! It only took eight minutes from the time I entered the Fraternal Order of Eagles’ clubhouse for my COVID-19 booster shot until I sat down for the 15-minute observation period.
I want to thank the New Mexico National Guard and state Department of Health for a well-organized, professional and efficient vaccine clinic.
Mary Howard
Santa Fe
Transported by song
I just have to share the amazing experience that I had at the musical production of Godspell, running at the Santa Fe Woman’s Club. The talent, energy and feeling displayed by the cast transported me to Broadway and made me so happy to be here in Santa Fe experiencing this. Their interpretation of this classic was heartfelt and moving, and it brought the story to life for me in a way I had never considered or experienced before.
I laughed, cried and most of all felt the messages that were being conveyed down to my core. I walked out of the small, intimate theater on a crisp fall evening with a sense of gratitude, exhilaration and a fresh perspective. What more could one ask for? The show runs for its final weekend Friday through Sunday.
S.E. Duran
Galisteo
