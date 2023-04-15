I am shocked by Gov. Lujan Grisham’s line-item vetoes of the Legislature’s tax package. She cited “our state’s reliance on oil and gas revenues” and fiscal responsibility — which is why her vetoes make no sense. We must wean ourselves off finite oil and gas, reduce the carbon and methane choking our planet, and diversify our economy. Yet the governor vetoed all five climate tax credits — for electric vehicles, energy storage and geothermal energy — that would reduce New Mexicans’ energy costs and create clean energy jobs.

While claiming fiscal responsibility, the governor gave rebates to New Mexicans of every income level and vetoed measures that would raise revenue: a capital-gains increase for higher-income individuals and an alcohol tax to reduce New Mexico’s alcohol-related deaths — the highest per capita in the country. I urge our governor to support such critical initiatives in the future for the health of our families, state and planet.

Alissa Keny-Guyer

