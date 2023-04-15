I am shocked by Gov. Lujan Grisham’s line-item vetoes of the Legislature’s tax package. She cited “our state’s reliance on oil and gas revenues” and fiscal responsibility — which is why her vetoes make no sense. We must wean ourselves off finite oil and gas, reduce the carbon and methane choking our planet, and diversify our economy. Yet the governor vetoed all five climate tax credits — for electric vehicles, energy storage and geothermal energy — that would reduce New Mexicans’ energy costs and create clean energy jobs.
While claiming fiscal responsibility, the governor gave rebates to New Mexicans of every income level and vetoed measures that would raise revenue: a capital-gains increase for higher-income individuals and an alcohol tax to reduce New Mexico’s alcohol-related deaths — the highest per capita in the country. I urge our governor to support such critical initiatives in the future for the health of our families, state and planet.
Alissa Keny-Guyer
Santa Fe
Wrong on rebates
Know that proverb about giving a person a fish versus teaching that person to fish? That’s what I thought of when I heard the governor vetoed the energy tax credits while keeping the $500 tax rebate. The rebate is welcome, especially in households struggling to pay pump prices or heating bills. But in some homes, energy eats a third of the budget. Wouldn’t it make more sense to ease their access to the lower operating costs of electric cars and heat pumps? Then they wouldn’t need another $500 for fuel next month.
According to Plug Star, a 2023 Chevy Bolt costs $275 a month less in fuel, maintenance, insurance and depreciation than a comparable gas car. The federal tax credit brings a $24,000 Bolt down to $16,500. But the state tax credit would have dropped the price to $12,500 or $14,000. That would have put cheaper (and cleaner) cars within the reach of many more New Mexicans.
Stefi Weisburd
Tijeras
Solving the problem
This is written as a point of clarification regarding Stephanie Nakhleh’s My View (“Gentrifier, Heal Thyself,” April 1), where she is responding to my piece (“Saving Santa Fe — it’s not too late,” My View, March 26). In it, she states I sold a house in Santa Monica, Calif., to buy a home in Sol y Lomas, neither of which is true. We were renting in both cities. We moved here over five years ago so that I could accept a job, not to buy a home. In fact, I have never been a homeowner but would love the opportunity to do so, hence my support of the city’s building of affordable housing. The builder who purchased 9.7 acres to build 25 homes in our Sol y Lomas neighborhood has only deemed five houses for affordable housing. In my humble opinion, this will not solve the housing problem in Santa Fe. I believe progressive leadership and governmental and community support will help to make this a reality. Snarky comments are counterproductive in this discussion and lead to polarization instead of healthy dialogue. Let us speak respectfully to each other.
Marlene Simon
Santa Fe
Growing pains
I love New Mexico and have lived here about 30 years. I did not come here to change or improve this beautiful state. When I first moved here, it was easy to find a place to live and a little more difficult to find work. Most of the time, I have lived and rented in Santa Fe and continue to do so. I have a couple of questions. Why has the traffic on Agua Fría Street increased to a dangerous and ridiculous level? And who in their right mind believes Santa Fe has enough water to handle the growth we are experiencing?
Timothy Landig
Santa Fe
Speak out on charter
The city has done little to encourage community input to its Charter Review Commission’s current process of proposing changes to the city’s charter (i.e., constitution). At the governing body’s hearings in the Old Pecos Trail rezoning case, the mayor said the city needed to do a better job explaining its quasi-judicial process. Here’s some charter input. Walk the talk.
Add this: “Recognizing the importance to the Santa Fe community of procedural due process of law and fairness in proceedings addressing land use and other matters that require city decision-makers to act in a quasi-judicial manner, the city shall adopt procedural rules that ensure that all quasi-judicial proceedings conducted by the governing body and city commissions and boards adhere to established principles of procedural due process of law and fundamental fairness and apply these principles in an impartial manner to applicants and members of the community who participate in those proceedings.”