As a previous supporter of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, I have a blue canvas, type bag with her name on it. It is now holding a lot of disappointment and negative thoughts. What a shame she was not able to smile and accept oil and gas money while working for New Mexico’s future on environmental issues (“Advocates baffled by green credit denials,” April 11). Shame on the governor. Such a sad situation for many of us who had hopes that New Mexico could make some positive change.
Emily Warntz
Santa Fe
Stunning vetoes
I am stunned and heartbroken by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s attack on our move to decarbonize as soon as possible (“Advocates baffled by green credit denials,” April 11). I was planning to switch out my gas-guzzling, air-polluting furnace for a heat pump and mini-split heat system next year. The tax credit on heat pumps made that possible. Now it’s on the wait list. Does the governor not understand the urgency we have to move to less fossil fuel usage? After months of working to pass the tax credits (electric vehicles, energy storage systems, geothermal energy generation, and heat pumps) our Legislature succeeded in passing these tax credits that would definitely lower our carbon footprint in New Mexico. The governor wiped out all that progress with one swipe of her pen.
Dianna Woods
Santa Fe
Nuclear weapon worries
Your coverage of the town hall on nuclear weapons and nuclear waste is welcomed. (“Federal nuclear chief pressed on LANL weapons production plan,” April 5.) I was struck by National Nuclear Security Agency administrator Jill Hruby’s statements about the driving force behind the plutonium pit factory program. I have no doubt she is highly capable as an engineer and administrator in the nuclear weapons world. But her statements pointing to global instability and actions by other nations as the reasons for our new nuclear arms race (which is what this is) are bizarrely reversed from reality.
It is our country, the United States of America, that is destabilizing global relations. We are the ones putting intemperate pressure on nations and regions, seeking to control them. We already have enough weapons. Pushing for more may kill us all. And so we regular American citizens have to step in and put a stop to this renewed arms race.
Bushrod Lake
member, Veterans For Peace Santa Fe chapter
Santa Fe
Failure to regulate
Did former President Donald Trump cut regulations on the railway? Could that have something to do with the number of train derailments recently?
Peggy Abbott
Santa Fe
Weather the storm
Regarding the article (“Ronchetti sues consulting firm over website error,” April 8). Learn to weather the storm, Mark. A sore loser.