As a previous supporter of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, I have a blue canvas, type bag with her name on it. It is now holding a lot of disappointment and negative thoughts. What a shame she was not able to smile and accept oil and gas money while working for New Mexico’s future on environmental issues (“Advocates baffled by green credit denials,” April 11). Shame on the governor. Such a sad situation for many of us who had hopes that New Mexico could make some positive change.

Emily Warntz

Santa Fe

