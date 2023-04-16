The governor’s vetoes of climate protection provisions in the tax bill shocked and saddened me. How could a leader known to be an environmental champion make this move? My first inclination was to attack this decision maker, question her motives, donations, and frankly, her judgment. That was due to grief at the loss of this session’s opportunities to fight climate threats.

But then I was inspired by the words of Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson: ‘You can’t veto hope.’ Vetoing EV and battery and heat-pump credits was wrong and has set us back in our race to solve the climate crisis. But I continue to believe that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will pass economy-wide climate legislation, clean cars standards and tax reforms and investments that will wean us off oil and gas. You can’t veto hope.

Susan Martin

