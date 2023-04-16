The governor’s vetoes of climate protection provisions in the tax bill shocked and saddened me. How could a leader known to be an environmental champion make this move? My first inclination was to attack this decision maker, question her motives, donations, and frankly, her judgment. That was due to grief at the loss of this session’s opportunities to fight climate threats.
But then I was inspired by the words of Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson: ‘You can’t veto hope.’ Vetoing EV and battery and heat-pump credits was wrong and has set us back in our race to solve the climate crisis. But I continue to believe that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will pass economy-wide climate legislation, clean cars standards and tax reforms and investments that will wean us off oil and gas. You can’t veto hope.
Susan Martin
chair, Sierra Club
Rio Grande Chapter
Santa Fe
Canceling the people
The governor just vetoed the efforts of all the people of New Mexico who understand the necessity of immediate action to curb climate change. Our elected representatives worked amazingly hard on their duties to our citizens only to have their efforts be negated line by line by one person.
The vetoed tax credits were anticipated to help turn New Mexico to a more sustainable future. I wanted a tax credit to purchase a heat pump to go with our solar electricity. New Mexico had such a windfall this year that we are blessed with one-time money rebates regardless of income, which will go to groceries. But credits to encourage sustainable purchases that pay back quickly in climate protections? Nada! We’ve heard your rationale but what is your logic, governor?
Lari Tiller Howell
Albuquerque
Climate betrayal
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has stabbed climate advocates in the back. Her vetoes of climate-related tax credits follows her lack of gumption in pushing a measure that would have put her important climate executive orders into law. This is just barely over a year after her promise at a Roundhouse climate conference to do just that and accelerate a push to make the state climate neutral.
She then continues to follow that with her misguided efforts to boost blue hydrogen, which only would aid oil and gas while increasing methane emissions. The only conclusion I can reach is that she now is a lapdog for the energy industry. I venture a guess that every climate advocacy group is heartbroken that they have lost a supporter in the governor’s office. I see no serious action now on climate until she is replaced by a true believer.
D. Reed Eckhardt
Santa Fe
Baffling decision
With global carbon emissions reaching an all-time high last year, and considering the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, how could Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham veto several climate-focused tax incentives including geothermal generation, energy storage systems, and tax credits for electric vehicles? This just doesn’t make sense!
When United Nations Secretary António Guterres alluded to Oscar-winning film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, describing what must be done to combat the climate emergency, he was speaking with backing from solid scientific evidence. My sincere hope is that our governor will reconsider her action.
Bill Swift
Albuquerque
Enabling addicts
The governor won re-election and is free to vote her conscience. The result? Vetoes for carbon-reducing bills and for higher alcohol taxes. Thus, she is enabling addicts — those addicted to carbon income and those addicted to alcohol. This is a betrayal of those who voted for her as understanding the life or death consequences of continued global warming and every citizen of New Mexico who is endangered by alcohol and those addicted to it.
The fact that the legislation passed the House and Senate gave her absolute cover to call it the “will of the people” and just sign it. New Mexico is the worst in the country for alcohol-related deaths and the future of humanity is imperiled by global warming (read the science). Tragic betrayal.