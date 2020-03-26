After watching national news on our federal response to coronavirus, I want to say how much better it feels to have Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and solid legislative and local government leadership in New Mexico now. In contrast to the federal government, New Mexico state government has been responsive and compassionate.
I appreciate steps the administration is taking to help our brothers and sisters in the immigrant community as we face the crisis together. For example, the Department of Health webpage is excellent and presents information in English and Spanish.
The coronavirus will affect the whole community and we must fight it as a whole community. Discrimination and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement harassment of the immigrant community threatens all of us. I urge elected leaders to focus on outreach to immigrant families regarding provision of health care and economic assistance. Work with advocate groups like Somos un Pueblo Unido. Make sure all of us are accounted for and protected during this crisis.
Thank you, governor, and all our civic leaders, for showing us what a real difference good government can make in our lives.
David Coss
former mayor
Santa Fe
Pain empathy
I have a solution to get the politicians in Washington, D.C., to fix things. When we have a situation such as we currently have with people losing their jobs and businesses closing, I propose that all senators and members of Congress and their staffs stop getting paid — to put them on the same footing as the people that they represent.
Former President Bill Clinton had a saying that could certainly apply now — “I can feel your pain.” If all of those people could feel a little pain, I’ll bet they could find solutions to fix the situation.
David Zlotnick
Santa Fe
Serve us
Amid what was likely a feigned and certainly ridiculously late realization, the Trump administration acknowledged that we are confronted with COVID-19 as a global health pandemic. The administration shifted its tone and declared a national emergency.
Americans are dying. Members of Congress and Cabinet officers who continue to prop Trump up by standing at his side in tragic displays of incompetence, idiocy and callousness, must decide how they want to be remembered in the history of what I can only hope will be the last great tragedy of the 21st century.
The preponderant power of the federal government is meant to serve us, the people. We must demand that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials control the COVID-19 briefings with competent public servants and professionals.
Andrea L. Mays
Santa Fe
Guide youth forward
In Vincente Roybal’s letter to the editor (“Open to city’s opportunity,” March 21), he challenged us to have a vision of opportunity for our youth. Diversity of opportunity in Santa Fe is essential, as is preserving what makes us different and attracts people here. Santa Fe has this spirit, but we also have the cross-generational talent to bring new startups to life.
We started Santa Fe Innovates to deliver on the opportunity that Roybal highlighted (“New accelerator for socially responsible tech startups,” March 3). Our mission is to create businesses with soul — social entrepreneurs who want to grow businesses with a mix of revenue and social impact. During this quarantine time, we can work on our ideas and then participate in the Santa Fe Innovates startup accelerator program to guide them forward.
We have the perfect place to bring better opportunities forward for young and older generations. Let’s do so.
Jon Mertz
Santa Fe
Delivering the news
Support and a huge thank you for everyone at the Santa Fe New Mexican — reporters, editors, pressmen, delivery people, etc. — for putting out and delivering our daily news under difficult and dangerous conditions.
Michele A. Martinez
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.